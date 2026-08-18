Real Madrid 2026–27 Season Preview: José Mourinho Tasked With Rewinding the Clock

Real Madrid kick off the the 2026–27 season away at Espanyol on Saturday, August 22, filled with the kind of cautious hope that only a new manager, a slate of new signings and an untouched league table can bring.

After the disappointments and disasters of the last two seasons, it has been all change at Madrid (sort of). Freshly re-elected club president Florentino Pérez has re-appointed manager José Mourinho and embarked on his tried and tested method of a summer spending spree to win over the fans and restore the world’s biggest club back to the summit of the game.

Will the new, old ways work? The summer of 2026 has certainly been one of the busiest in the club’s recent history. Ultimately, the success of all the work in the transfer market and on the training ground will be judged on the pitch once competitive soccer begins again.

Here’s a look at how Real Madrid stand ahead of the 2026–27 season.

How Did Last Season Go?

2025–26 was a season to forget for Madrid. | Justin Setterfield/FIFA/Getty Images

In a word: Badly.

Real Madrid began 2025–26 with high hopes, having appointed Xabi Alonso, a former player and perhaps Europe’s hottest young coach, as manager. However, the cracks began to appear almost immediately as some players found the switch from Carlo Ancelotti’s style of management jarring, while others simply did not gel with the new boss.

Vinícius Júnior threw an on-pitch tantrum during October’s Clásico after being substituted, declaring “it’s better if I leave” as he exited the pitch. However, by mid-January it was Alonso who had gone.

Promoted from his role with the B team, Álvaro Arbeloa was then appointed to steady the ship after the turbulence of the (brief) Alonso era. However, the good company man could not get a handle on the issues spiraling out of control.

Dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Albacete in his first game in charge, Arbeloa’s Madrid were effectively out of all competitions by mid April, after a pulsating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals left the club careering towards consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Barcelona then confirmed their La Liga title with a win at the Bernabéu—the first time in history that the league was been mathematically won during a Clásico—but it was off-pitch drama that took center stage at the season’s climax.

An ill-timed vacation from Kylian Mbappé—a lightning rod for criticism despite his goals—compounded the strained relations between player and fans, even leading to an online petition for the French superstar’s exit that garners millions of signatories. Meanwhile, both Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni were fined €500,000 ($575,000) for a locker-room fight that left the former in hospital. Álvaro Carreras too confirmed that he had got into a physical altercation with teammate Antonio Rüdiger with Valdebebas seemingly descending into civil war.

With a nightmare campaign coming to a close, Pérez called an emergency press conference to announce presidential elections ahead of schedule in a bid to reassert his authority at the club. He defeated challenger Enrique Riquelme at the polls, despite the 37-year-old’s promise to sign Erling Haaland ... Never a dull moment.

What Real Madrid Hope to Achieve

Kylian Mbappé is still chasing his first trophy at Real Madrid. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

For Real Madrid the expectation is always trophies.

But, if Madrid are to get their hands on their first proper piece of silverware since 2024, the club needs stability. That comes from a leader gifted enough to be able to instil discipline and keep the occasionally out-of-control egos in check, while still coaxing great soccer out of his players.

Pérez has entrusted Mourinho to be the man to take the club forward. The hope is that the 63-year-old still has the presence to command the locker room and the win-at-all-costs mentality to keep the team competitive until the business end of the season against the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Mourinho’s detractors will argue that the appointment of one of soccer’s most volatile figures is like adding petrol to an already raging fire.

On the pitch, there is a sense that Madrid have failed to get the best out of their attacking talent since the arrival of Mbappé. Both Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Jr showcased their best selves during the World Cup when made the main man for their national teams, but it’s a hard argument to make that Mbappé—who has 86 goals in 103 Madrid appearances, as well as recently becoming the World Cup’s all-time top scorer—should have his role reduced.

If Mourinho can find a way to crowbar all the talent at his disposal into one lineup and get them singing, it will be a truly frightening prospect for opposition defenses in Spain and across Europe. On the other hand, if he can’t, expect last season’s problems to calcify.

An eight-point gap to Barcelona in the league last season doesn’t feel insurmountable this time around. As always, Europe is a top priority for the club and the fact that next year’s Champions League final will be played across town at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium adds an extra, spicy incentive to get one over on their rivals while chasing a record-extending 16th title.

Key Fixture Dates

The Bernabéu is primed for a new season. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid get the 2026–27 La Liga season underway in Catalonia away at Espanyol on Saturday, August 22, with the first home game of the new campaign following four days later as Real Sociedad visit the Bernabéu.

Champions League soccer returns in September, while the first Madrid derby falls on Matchday 7 away at the Metropolitano. A few weeks later sees the Clásico scheduled for October 25 at Camp Nou.

The La Liga campaign runs until May 30, with Madrid’s final match of the season coming at home against RC Deportivo. Should they make it all the way, the final of this season’s Champions League is set for the Metropolitano on June 5.

Opponent Competition Date Espanyol (A) La Liga, Matchday 1 Aug. 22, 2026 Real Sociedad (H) La Liga, Matchday 2 Aug. 26, 2026 TBD Champions League: League Phase September–January Atlético Madrid (A) La Liga, Matchday 7 Sept. 20, 2026 Barcelona (A) La Liga, Matchday 10 Oct. 25, 2026 TBD Copa del Rey December 2026 TBD Spanish Super Cup February, 2027 Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga, Matchday 30 April 4, 2027 Barcelona (H) La Liga, Matchday 35 May 9, 2027 RC Deportivo (H) La Liga, Matchday 38 May 30, 2027

Real Madrid’s 2026–27 La Liga Schedule

Major Signings

It’s been a busy market for Madrid who broke their transfer record to bring in wonderkid forward Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for as much as €140 million ($161.7 million).

The 19-year-old Côte d’Ivoire winger—who is now the most expensive African player of all time—was named Bundesliga Rooke of the Year last season in Germany and was coveted by Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain before Madrid won the race for one of world soccer’s hottest talents.

He will be expected to play primarily on the right wing, but can also be used out left, giving Mourinho different options in attack.

Meanwhile, the relatively low-cost additions of Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries augment Madrid’s roster with vastly experienced players who are used to winning at the highest level.

Carlos Espí’s arrival from Levante caught many off guard. The towering 21-year-old, who was named La Liga U-23 Player of the Season last term, fits the brief as the ‘plan B’ striker Mourinho wanted and is unlikely to kick up a fuss over limited game time.

The most important signing, however, might be the one the club is yet to make. Madrid have badly missed a deep-lying midfield controller since Toni Kroos rode off into the sunset after the 2024 Champions League final. Missing out on Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri may haunt Pérez and Madrid for some time.

Player Signed From Fee Yan Diomande RB Leipzig €140 million ($161.7 million) Marc Cucurella Chelsea €55 million ($63.75 million) Carlos Espí Levante €25 million ($29 million) Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan €20 million ($23 million) Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool Free Bernardo Silva Manchester City Free

Real Madrid’s 2026–27 Roster

The Return of the Special One

Mourinho is taking a second crack at soccer’s biggest club. | OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images

He’s back! After 13 years away Mourinho has returned to the Madrid dugout; his second coming confirmed as one of Pérez’s first acts after winning re-election in June.

It’s said that the president never really lost affection for Mourinho (despite how it all ended), but things have changed since the Portuguese coach was last in charge at the Bernabéu.

For starters, Madrid have won six Champions League titles in his absence, while Mourinho’s standing among the world’s best has plummeted. Since departing the Bernabéu under a cloud in 2013, he has only won one league title (with Chelsea in 2014–15), while his jobs have generally seen diminishing returns and increasing controversy.

While at Fenerbahçe, a belligerent and conspiracy-minded Mourinho complained at having to “fight opponents and the system,” while he was banned for grabbing Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk’s nose in the aftermath of a fiery Istanbul derby. Meanwhile, during his time at Benfica last season, Mourinho made awkward, ill-advised remarks in the aftermath of Vinícius Jr’s allegations of racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni, saying: “Every stadium that Vinicius plays (in) something happens. Always.”

How Mourinho and Vinícius Jr now gel as manager and player is likely to be one of this season’s most intriguing sub-plots.

Still, for all the noise and nonsense that comes with Mourinho there is still a manager in there, one with more top-level experience than almost anyone else in the game.

He guided Benfica to a surprising unbeaten league season in 2025–26 (though they still finished third in the table) and masterminded an impressive 4–2 Champions League group phase win over Real Madrid.

His status as a superstar manager holds 20 years on from declaring himself “the Special One” and he is likely to command more respect (at least initially) than others who have taken the post. When the rumors of Mourinho’s return first started to gain traction, Mbappé was seen liking a social media post promoting the appointment, hinting that his name and brand still has pull with players.

How Real Madrid Will Play This Season

Strengths

Madrid have the component parts of the best attack in the world. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

For all the doom and gloom lately, Real Madrid still boast one of the strongest rosters in world soccer. Little more than two years removed from their last Champions League triumph, 10 of the 15 players used in the win over Dortmund in the final at Wembley are still with the club.

Even with Vinícius Jr and Mbappé struggling to gel at times last season, the two superstar forwards still amassed 64 goals combined in all competitions. Add in Bellingham and Diomande and the potential is there to forge the most potent attacking lineup in Europe.

At the back, Thibaut Courtois remains an elite goalkeeper, while the summer signings of Cucurella and Silva add important experience and leadership for the locker room.

Arda Güler, one of few players to emerge with his reputation enhanced last season, headlines a growing collection of impressive younger talent too.

Weaknesses

Real Madrid have a tendency to be their own worst enemy. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The problem for much of Madrid’s team is not the quality of the personnel but how to make them click.

Creating a system that allows multiple ego-driven attackers to flourish will be no mean feat. Mbappé and Vinícius Jr both faced the wrath of the Bernabéu for their perceived failures last season, while, at times, it has felt like the locker room is never more than a bad result away from a full-blown crisis.

In-fighting and egos derailed 2025–26 and it is on Mourinho to foster a sense of unity, rather than feed the division and ill feeling.

In defense, there are still question marks over Madrid’s best center back pairing, with Rüdiger and Éder Militão needing their fitness carefully managed. Dean Huijsen may yet develop into one of Europe’s best defenders, but he isn’t that yet, while Konaté feels like more of a depth addition than a guaranteed starter.

Equally, if Madrid do not sign another defensive midfielder, they may find themselves overrun in the bigger games, with Tchouaméni the first team’s only specialist ‘number six’.

Real Madrid’s Strongest XI

Madrid could still use more additions to the squad. | FotMob

Courtois’s place in goal remains untouchable, though the 34-year-old Belgian is now entering the final year of his contract. His absence was keenly felt when he was sidelined with an injury earlier this spring, as backup Andriy Lunin kept just one clean sheet in ten outings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces new competition from Dumfries at right back, though there is a worry that neither defender is sufficiently defensive. Meanwhile, Cucurella will immediately go in as a starter at left back with last summer’s signing Carreras demoted to backup.

Huijsen may begin the season as a starter if another signing isn’t made. Konate’s previous connection with Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool could prove fruitful, though Rüdiger, when fit, remains Madrid’s best defender.

With Mourinho generally preferring a 4-2-3-1 system, a key area to get right will be the pivot midfielders. Tchouaméni—who has been linked with Manchester United this summer—is still the club’s best holding option and could be partnered with new club captain Valverde, despite their recent bust-up. Silva, Camavinga and Güler give Mourinho more options in the center of the park, with the latter having the potential to be remade as a deep-lying playmaker.

The front four picks itself (almost literally), but there are depth options with the arrival of Espí, the return of Endrick plus the likes of Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo, who is expected to return to action later this year.

Other Storylines

Vinícius Jr will remain at Real Madrid until at least 2032. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr and Madrid ended one of soccer’s longer running will-they-won’t-they sagas, when the 26-year-old forward signed new terms until 2032, ending speculation over his future.

Off the pitch, Real Madrid claimed to announce world-record revenues for a sports club this summer, posting figures of €1.221 billion ($1.39 billion) for 2025–26. This number surpasses that of NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys—previously seen as having the world’s highest revenues for a sports organization—who generated an estimated $1.2 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, more financial records have been shattered this summer with Madrid bringing in over €189 million ($218 million) in player sales, either through direct transfers or from sell-on clauses and retained rights. This represents a club record total for a single transfer window, and more remarkably has been achieved entirely with the sales of homegrown players.

Season Prediction

If José Mourinho wins either of the two trophies that really matter in his first season it will rank among his finest career achievements. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made intriguing signings and have a squad that, on paper, can rival any in world soccer. However, overcoming the issues of the last two seasons and creating a coherent and united team that can challenge a much more settled and self-assured Barcelona is no mean feat.

Barcelona’s lack of ability to land a striker (so far) this transfer window will give Madrid hope and Mourinho’s presence alone will surely make the Clásico appointment viewing once again.

Madrid’s superstar-heavy roster could lend itself to the Champions League, though the last two years have damaged Los Blancos’s sense of inevitability in Europe.

Roaring success or crash and burn—whatever happens this season, the only guarantee is that it’ll be box office.

Competition Finish La Liga 2nd Champions League Quarterfinals Copa del Rey Winners