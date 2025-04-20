Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao: La Liga
Just four days after crashing out of the Champions League, Real Madrid return to La Liga action to take on Athletic Bilbao.
Real Madrid are in desperate need of a bounce back. Carlo Ancelotti's men have suffered three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions, including two poor losses to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners eliminated Real Madrid 5–1 on aggregate, ending Los Blancos' European title defense much earlier than expected.
Despite the massive disappointment, Real Madrid must focus on their next match amid a tight La Liga race with Barcelona. Los Blancos are seven points back and must continue winning to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's squad.
Collecting three points against Athletic Bilbao will not be easy, though. Not only will Real Madrid still be without the injured Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão, but they will also have to get by without Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid's leading goalscorer is suspended for the match after he was sent off against Alavés last weekend.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Athletic Bilbao on Apr. 20.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian saved Bukayo Saka's penalty in the second leg of the Champions league quarterfinals, but it was not enough to get Real Madrid through to the semifinals.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard could be playing his final matches for Real Madrid as the end of his contract approaches.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Despite Real Madrid's defensive struggles, Asencio has put together a great debut season.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The Germany international is in line to make his 150th appearance for Real Madrid this weekend.
LB: Fran García—García returns to the left flank after David Alaba failed to impress against Arsenal.
RM: Brahim Díaz—Díaz brings some much-needed fresh legs to Ancelotti's XI. The Moroccan will look to finally break his nine-game goal drought.
DM: Fede Valverde—Real Madrid are at their best when Valverde is in the midfield. The Uruguayan also presents a measurable threat from distance.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Ancelotti typically favors Tchouaméni over Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos. The Frenchman provides the best protection in front of Real Madrid's makeshift backline.
LM: Jude Bellingham—The England international scored Real Madrid's lone goal the last time these two sides clashed.
ST: Rodrygo—The Brazilian has struggled to find his form in the second half of the season. Rodrygo comes into the match with just one goal and one assist in his last 10 appearances across all competitions.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—The winger just became the fourth player in club history to reach 50 goal contributions in the Champions League. The pressure will be on Vinícius Júnior to lead the attack without Mbappé available.