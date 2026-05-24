Six Storylines to Look Out for on Premier League Final Day

Somehow, the Premier League season is already at its end.

It feels just yesterday we witnessed the campaign-opening six-goal thriller between Liverpool and Bournemouth on a starry Friday night at Anfield. Yet, Sunday will bring the curtain down on what has been an enthraling term from start to end.

While there have been more consequential final days in Premier League history, the upcoming bout of fixtures offers one last opportunity for some trademark competition chaos.

Here are six storylines worth watching closely this Sunday.

Arsenal Handed Hard-Earned Prize

Arsenal will get their hands on the real Premier League trophy. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Just how hungover will Arsenal players be after Tuesday night’s extended Premier League title celebrations? The answer will be obvious from the first whistle at Selhurst Park as an historic campaign concludes with a trip to Crystal Palace for Mikel Arteta’s men.

A dead rubber in the May sunshine will be celebrated by both sets of supporters, who have European finals to look forward to over the next week. Widespread changes are expected, either leading to a frenetic goal-fest or a dreary contest.

What will really pique the interest of the traveling supporters and those of an Arsenal persuasion watching from further afield are the post match festivities. The Gunners will be handed the Premier League trophy after the full-time whistle, with skipper Martin Ødegaard first to lay hands on the prize.

Twenty-two years of anguish banished to the history books.

Tottenham Fight Final Relegation Battle

Tottenham have one more shot at salvation. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

For Arsenal’s north London rivals, the final day will be comparatively excruciating. By the time the Gunners are lifting the Premier League trophy aloft, Tottenham Hotspur could be a Championship side.

Spurs remain uncertain of their safety heading into the final match of an utterly abysmal campaign, although they do sit firmly in the driver’s seat for survival. Fellow London and relegation rivals West Ham United are two points behind them with a far inferior goal difference, meaning Tottenham realistically only need a draw from their clash at home to Everton.

West Ham host Leeds United across London and while they know their destiny is out of their hands, Tottenham’s inconsistency will offer them renewed hope ahead of their final outing.

For Spurs, the prospect of relegation is unthinkable, and supporters would give anything for a routine victory over the Toffees. Based on the last nine months, however, that eventuality appears unlikely

Chelsea Face European Showdown

Chelsea could clinch a place in Europe on Sunday. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Much like London foes Tottenham, Chelsea have endured a miserable season—albeit not on the same scale as their adversaries. However, the chance to salvage an iota of positivity arrives when they visit Sunderland on the final day.

With incoming manager Xabi Alonso watching on with great interest, Chelsea know they can still secure continental football for next season, whether that be via the Europa League or the Conference League—the latter won by the Blues in 2024–25.

Victory at the Stadium of Light gives them a decent chance of making the Europa League, although they will need a favor from Manchester United away at Brighton & Hove Albion. A draw makes things trickier, while defeat might prove fatal to their European aspirations.

One final push for the beleaguered Blues.

Pep Guardiola Era Concludes

Pep Guardiola takes charge of his final Man City game. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Following their midweek slip-up at Bournemouth, Manchester City head into their finale at home to Aston Villa with nothing to play for. However, the clash will still prove significant, marking the end of an illustrious and trophy-laden era spearheaded by Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard will oversee his final game as Man City boss at the Etihad Stadium, an emotional conclusion to a glorious decade made all the more poignant by club icons John Stones and Bernardo Silva also saying their goodbyes.

Guardiola and his players will be determined to finish with a result fitting of the Spaniard’s remarkable tenure, and a Villa team likely still hungover from their Europa League celebrations midweek should prove the perfect opposition.

Liverpool Legends Bid Farewell

Two modern icons are leaving Anfield. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are also bidding farewell to several legendary figures on Sunday. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will turn out for the final time before summer exits, bringing incredible nine-year stints at Anfield to a conclusion. There will be a few teary eyes on Merseyside, both on the field and in the stands.

The Reds can finish with a flourish at home to Brentford, a win or draw enough to guarantee Champions League qualification. Even defeat is unlikely to see the Reds ousted from the top five, with chasers Bournemouth needing a seven-goal swing to rise above sixth.

Bar a remarkable set of circumstances, Sunday will be about honoring two astonishing and transformative stars, both of whom deserve the warmest of send-offs.

At the end of a gloomy season for Liverpool, it should be a day of celebration.

Bruno Fernandes Chases History

Bruno Fernandes is an assist away from breaking a Premier League record. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Manchester United are another side with nothing riding on the outcome of their trip to Brighton this weekend. Well, except if you are Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker, who was named Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday, is hunting down the division’s assist record. Having tied with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry last time out, one more assist on the south coast will take his tally to an unprecedented 21 for the season.

Fernandes could well have smashed the record last weekend had it not been for some wasteful finishing from teammates, and the United captain will be demanding his forwards find their clinical edge at the Amex Stadium.

Don’t be surprised to see Fernandes passing on some promising shooting opportunities in order to tee up his clubmates.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC