Arsenal and Manchester City played out a wildly entertaining 2–2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, leaving neither team any closer or further away to this season’s Premier League title than they were prior to kickoff in north London.

An Arsenal victory would have put nine points between the Gunners and City, seriously strengthening their bid to retain England’s soccer championship for the first time since the 1930s. Conversely, a City win promised to reduce the gap to three points.

In the end, it stayed at six, although City felt that late appeals for a penalty—controversially turned down following a VAR review—should have given them the chance to prevail.

Elsewhere in the latest round of Premier League matches, Brighton & Hove Albion slipped up in a home defeat to Newcastle United, dropping from second place to third.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool ended all square, while Mauricio Pochettino was left admitting that the job he has taken on at Manchester United has been “tougher than expected” following successive league defeats at the start of his reign.

With these results factored in and fewer games left to play, Opta’s supercomputer has been whirring to give us a look at the most likely final Premier League standings.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Mikel Arteta can almost feel the trophy in his hands again. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal’s chance of retaining the Premier League title took a slight hit because of Sunday’s draw, falling to 75.60%. But with Manchester City also failing to win that match—and having not won any of the last five in the Premier League—their chance has also marginally dropped.

Brighton have fallen further away, with Liverpool’s chance of being crowned champions in May jumping to almost 7%. Still, nearly every way you look at it, Arsenal are overwhelming favorites.

Bournemouth, projected to finish fifth, are just about clinging on as the only other team in the division with a title chance in excess of 1%.

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 79.96 75.60% 2. Man City 67.58 9.15% 3. Liverpool 66.25 6.86% 4. Brighton 64.16 4.40% 5. Bournemouth 60.68 1.85%

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Bournemouth in the Champions League? It could happen. | Steffan Bowen/Visionhaus/Getty Images

A top-five finish ought to be good enough for Premier League teams to qualify for next season’s Champions League on account of strong English displays in UEFA competitions and the strong likelihood that the division keeps hold of a European Performance Spot (EPS).

Arsenal’s prospects have fallen by a negligible amount following Sunday’s draw, now closer to 98% than 99%. It’s hardly worth debating anymore. Only a monumental and completely unforeseen collapse would stop the Gunners making it a fifth straight qualification.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton all have a chance greater than 50% of qualifying for Champions League. Bournemouth are very much in the mix, with Brentford and Leeds United both in the hunt at a distance. But, as the season progresses and the gaps start to open, the possibility that teams further down the standings will make up that ground is shrinking. Chelsea, following another setback, now only have a 6.49% chance of returning to the Champions League as soon as next season.

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 79.96 98.40% 2. Man City 67.58 71.32% 3. Liverpool 66.25 65.22% 4. Brighton 64.16 55.79% 5. Bournemouth 60.68 34.34% 6. Brentford 57.47 22.33% 7. Leeds United 56.62 17.56% 8. Tottenham Hotspur 52.79 8.19% 9. Aston Villa 52.41 7.11% 10. Chelsea 51.96 6.49%

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Relegation Battle

Mauricio Pochettino is trying to turn Man Utd around. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The chance of Crystal Palace, only one season removed from winning a European trophy and two removed from lifting the FA Cup, playing in the EFL Championship for the first time since 2012–13 is growing—now higher than 66%. Sunderland’s stay in the top flight has been much briefer, with their chance of relegation slowly climbing toward 50%.

Manchester United, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are all bunched together. The stats still back United to survive, but that chance of relegation is growing with each setback and has surpassed 38%. Currently, Opta’s simulations still expect that to equate to 16th place, with Ipswich marginally more likely to be relegated and tipped for 17th, and Coventry making up the bottom three.

Fulham slipped up with defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, so Hull City and Nottingham Forest can feel increasingly calm about remaining in the Premier League next season.

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Relegation Chances 13. Hull City 46.31 10.91% 14. Nottingham Forest 45.60 13.88% 15. Fulham 42.17 26.42% 16. Man Utd 40.11 38.06% 17. Ipswich 40.05 38.22% 18. Coventry 40.04 39.97% 19. Sunderland 38.32 48.42% 20. Crystal Palace 35.03 66.40%