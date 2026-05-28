Three Deals Barcelona Must Complete After Anthony Gordon Transfer

Only an official announcement is missing before England international Anthony Gordon is confirmed as Barcelona’s first signing of the summer transfer window, but there’s still plenty of work left to be done.

Barcelona acted rapidly and struck a deal with Newcastle United worth €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) plus add-ons to acquire Gordon. The 25-year-old was already spotted in Barcelona and only a routine medical evaluation separates him from making his move to Catalonia official.

The signing will make Gordon the most expensive transfer Barcelona have completed during the Hansi Flick era, and it’s a clear statement of intent that the club is aiming to operate without constraints during the summer window.

The Catalans constantly stated they expected to meet La Liga’s financial fair play rules by the time the summer came around. That sentiment has been echoed in recent windows, but it finally seems like there’s reason to believe Barcelona are capable of making marquee signings, with Gordon’s move not being the only one in the pipeline.

With the deal for Gordon done, what’s next for Barcelona?

Complete Julian Alvarez Transfer

Julián Alvarez is Barcelona’s main priority. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona’s next mission is even more ambitious: poaching star center forward Julián Alvarez away from Atlético Madrid.

The Argentine has been Barcelona’s main target to replace Robert Lewandowski for almost a year now, and his arrival has never looked closer. The Catalans are preparing a €100 million ($116 million) offer, but reports suggest Atlético want more to let go of Alvarez.

Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days and further reports indicate Alvarez is more than enticed by the chance of joining Barça. The 26-year-old’s departure from Atléti this summer is looking increasingly likely, with Barcelona as his preferred destination despite having other very appealing admirers.

Barcelona have made signing a world-class striker their priority ahead of the 2026–27 season and Alvarez more than meets that criteria. He’s the perfect fit for Flick’s system and it’s unlikely Barça can find a better Lewandowski replacement.

If Barcelona are unable to meet Atléti’s demands or Los Rojiblancos are simply unwilling to negotiate, then pivoting to another elite striker to replace the departing Pole is a must. The Catalans can’t go into 2026–27 without addressing the striker position.

Bernardo Silva and Other Market Opportunities

Bernardo Silva still has plenty left in the tank. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Once the move for Alvarez is completed—or any other elite striker—Barcelona can be more than satisfied with their summer spending spree. The cherry on the cake would be to take advantage of opportunities that could present themselves in the form of free agents, and there are some intriguing names worth considering.

Bernardo Silva is looking for a new home after leaving Manchester City. Barcelona held an interest in the Portuguese midfielder not so long ago and it appears they could rekindle it again. Talks with the player have reportedly already taken place and a transfer is a real possibility.

On the surface, Silva’s arrival is not a necessity given the amount of quality midfielders already in-house. But the versatile Portuguese would add both experience and depth, something Barça missed during the climax of 2025–26, as injuries forced Flick to overtax his players, namely Pedri, who looked far from his best when Barça needed him most.

Silva has other suitors, but Barcelona emerged as his preferred landing spot as he wishes to stay competing in Europe’s elite. His versatility could easily be exploited by Flick.

Another alternative worth considering is Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, who’ll become a free agent in the coming weeks. Barcelona could certainly use a quality center back reinforcement and recent reports suggest the Frenchman is on the way out of Anfield after failing to agree on a contract renewal.

Work On Departures

Ronald Araújo could be on the way out at Barcelona. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Gordon’s transfer plus Alvarez’s potential arrival would see Barcelona spend upwards of $200 million. That’s a heavy investment for any team, let alone one that’s endured plenty of financial woes in recent years. If Barcelona want to avoid more financial fair play issues, they must also facilitate player exits.

Finding a way to reduce the team’s wage-bill is of particular importance. Marc-André ter Stegen and Ansu Fati are two of the team’s highest earners and both players will be returning from loan. Monaco are interested in making Fati’s transfer permanent, but finding a new home for the German goalkeeper is of crucial importance. Offloading those two salaries would bring much-needed flexibility.

Difficult decisions must also be made regarding other players. Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, Marc Casadó and even Alejandro Balde have all been linked with moves elsewhere, especially the former three. If solid offers arrive, it could be in Barça’s best interest to let at least some of them go.

Selling players that have seemingly fallen down Flick’s pecking order and offloading salaries would significantly increase Barça’s chances of meeting financial fair play regulations and perhaps even gather enough funds to add more reinforcements. Center back is a position the club have opted not to spend big on, but one that could certainly use upgrading.

Overall, Barcelona have started the offseason making headline-grabbing moves in the transfer market, and they are expected to continue being active in the coming weeks and months to try to maximize their potential of enjoying even more success in 2026–27.

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