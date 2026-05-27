As the summer window fast approaches, some players find themselves in greater need of a career-reviving transfer than others.

The 2025–26 campaign has been one of disappointment and missed opportunities for many high-profile talents at major clubs across the globe—the upcoming transfer window offering a priceless escape route.

Undoubtedly, the summer market will be characteristically frenetic—many struggling stars will be desperately clambering for a change of scenery—and the 2026 World Cup will play a part in proceedings, allowing some to impress but also stalling potential deals,

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s look at 10 major players who could use a summer move more than mos

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is third-choice striker at Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 2025–26 campaign has been an undisputed triumph for Arsenal, but the impact of Gabriel Jesus in their success has been minimal. Having missed the first few months of the campaign as he recovered from an ACL injury, the versatile Brazilian has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans following the summer arrival of Viktor Gyökeres.

With Kai Havertz also ahead of him in the Arsenal No. 9 hierarchy, Jesus has been limited to a bit-part role. Just three Premier League starts and five across all competitions highlight just how much his stock has fallen since returning from his lengthy layoff.

With Jesus’s contract expiring in 2027, a summer move appears likely, especially if Arsenal sign another center forward soon. Having also been omitted from Brazil’s World Cup squad, the 29-year-old needs a fresh start to get his career back on track.

Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo needs a fresh start. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Since returning from his mental health break prior to the winter break, Ronald Araújo has been used sparingly by Hansi Flick. The Barcelona defender finished the campaign with 38 appearances to his name, yet many came from the bench after the Uruguayan lost his place in the starting XI.

With Barça needing to raise funds through player sales this summer to facilitate further spending, Araújo appears a likely candidate to be pushed out the exit door. That could be best not only for La Liga’s champions, but the 27-year-old, too.

Having become a figure of toxicity and fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou, Araújo is unlikely to earn his redemption in Catalonia. The defender remains a talented asset that could thrive in a less high-pressure environment.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap endured a nightmarish debut season at Chelsea. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Debut campaigns have rarely been as disastrous as Liam Delap’s first year at Stamford Bridge. Shoots of hope appeared upon arrival at the Club World Cup as the Englishman looked to secure his place as Chelsea’s starting striker, but those were slashed emphatically as the season progressed and reality set in.

João Pedro’s hugely impressive form has not helped Delap’s cause, only underscoring his shortcomings, but the cumbersome forward has hardly helped himself. Seemingly more eager to pick a fight than find the net, he quickly became a target for Chelsea supporters frustrated by an arduous campaign.

As Chelsea usher in a new era under Xabi Alonso, Delap’s stint could already be over. Chelsea will be eager to cut their losses and retain some of the 23-year-old’s value, while the player must engineer an exit to ensure he can earn enough game time next season.

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is not fancied by Arne Slot. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Federico Chiesa was the only immediate signing of Arne Slot’s first summer as Liverpool boss, yet the winger’s involvement under the Dutchman has been limited. While he’s made 50 appearances across two campaigns with the Reds, he’s racked up just 1,192 minutes and a measly three starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

While a relatively cheap experiment, the Chiesa gamble hasn’t paid off. Becoming a firm fan favorite for his work rate hasn’t been enough to earn him regular game time, and he’s failed to reach the heights previously hit at Fiorentina and Juventus when handed rare opportunities.

At 28 years old, Chiesa still has plenty to offer, and a return to Serie A could facilitate a resurgence. However, his days at the elite level appear over.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte has floundered at Old Trafford. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United‘s quest for midfield reinforcements brought them to Manuel Ugarte in August 2024. After initially struggling to adapt to English soccer, the arrival of his former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim offered a lifeline, but the reunion failed to rejuvenate the tough-tackling Uruguayan.

Michael Carrick has been similarly unimpressed by the former Paris Saint-Germain man, whose impressive displays in Portugal have failed to transfer over to France or England. Slow, overly aggressive and completely devoid of any self-belief, the 25-year-old is at the lowest ebb of his career.

There is still time for him to turn things around, but an Old Trafford exit is required. With United spending big in midfield this summer, Ugarte’s chances of muscling his way into the XI—even after Casemiro’s exit—seem slim.

Joshua Zirkzee

A move is in both Joshua Zirkzee and Man Utd’s best interests. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Another misstep in the 2024 summer window for Man Utd, Joshua Zirkzee appears likely to join Ugarte in leaving England.

After an impressive campaign in Italy with Bologna, Zirkzee was signed to remedy United’s issues in front of goal under Erik ten Hag, but a winning strike on his competitive debut against Fulham was the best things got for the misfiring Dutchman. That was one of just nine goals in 75 appearances.

Not only has Zirkzee struggled to find the net regularly at Old Trafford, he’s failed to provide any meaningful impact. Labored in possession and lacking the speed to cause defenders issues, he’s been largely out of his depth in the Premier League, with a move abroad the best way for him to rediscover his mojo.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford needs a permanent Old Trafford exit. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

It’s easy to forget that Marcus Rashford is still a Man Utd player. After a mediocre loan spell with Aston Villa and an overwhelmingly positive stint at Barcelona, the winger’s future is once again uncertain heading into this summer’s transfer window.

Despite 25 goal involvements across all competitions in Catalonia, Barça appear unlikely to sign Rashford permanently, leaving him in limbo once more. Reintegration at Old Trafford seems impossible, while many possible suitors will struggle top pay his astronomical wages and cough up a sizable transfer fee.

For Rashford, it’s essential he finds his long-term home this summer, no matter where that may be. With his contract expiring in 2028, United also need to take advantage of his value being at the highest it will reach before his deal expires.

Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush can’t usurp Erling Haaland. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Omar Marmoush certainly didn’t struggle in his first half-season at Manchester City. Scoring the Premier League Goal of the Season and managing eight strikes after arriving midway through last term was seen as a major success, but he struggled to kick on in 2025–26 with just three goals across the Premier League and Champions League.

Erling Haaland is the main barrier to Marmoush flourishing, usurping the towering Norwegian an impossibility. With major competition out wide—another area where the Egypt international can feature—meaningful minutes are no more likely under Enzo Maresca next season.

A summer move could be the key to Marmoush reaching the heights projected for him during his breakout years in the Bundesliga, with a host of top-level clubs likely to take a punt on the talented 27-year-old.

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga could thrive in a new environment. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Eduardo Camavinga’s omission from France’s World Cup squad was the perfect wake-up call. The midfielder will be devastated to miss out on a major tournament with his country, but can have few complaints over his absence from Didier Deschamps’s squad following an underwhelming season at Real Madrid.

Some questionable performances across the campaign have infuriated the permanently tetchy Madrid fanbase and cost him appearances in the XI. The Frenchman started fewer than half of his side’s La Liga games this term and with Los Blancos eager to strengthen their engine room over the summer, that total will not necessarily increase next season.

Camavinga remains a desirable asset for clubs across Europe, many of whom have the capacity to offer him far more first-team minutes. The 23-year-old still has an enormous career ahead of him if he makes the right decisions.

Gonzalo García

Gonzalo García needs more minutes. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With Kylian Mbappé ahead of him in the pecking order, Real Madrid academy graduate Gonzalo García can have few complaints about his game time. The fact that he was managed by two different coaches across 2025–26 only exacerbated his woes.

The 22-year-old announced himself at last summer’s Club World Cup and has shown glimpses of his talents since when given chances to impress. However, he may simply be unable to discover his full potential at the Santiago Bernabéu.

With competition so fierce and expectations sky high, there is little room for error for García. A loan move this summer could certainly prove massively beneficial for all parties, but a permanent exit would be equally fruitful for the young Spaniard.

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