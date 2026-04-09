Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s $135 Million Hijack; Raphinha Pushed Towards Barcelona Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt is considering leaving Manchester United this summer and has attracted interest from Atlético Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Also linked with an exit from Man Utd is striker Joshua Zirkzee. Atalanta are the latest Serie A side to express an interest, joining Juventus, Roma and Como in doing so. (Source: TuttoAtalanta)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are readying an aggressive push to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, despite being aware of Manchester City’s status as favorites to secure his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes is another under consideration by Man Utd, who will have to fend off competition from both Aston Villa and Chelsea to get a deal done. (Source: Apito Final)

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs to ask about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Ligue 1 giants are not interested in selling and would demand an astronomical fee. (Source: Daily Briefing)

Juventus are looking into a deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who is considering a summer departure amid fears of a battle for minutes with Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Source: Calciomercato)

Man City have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Gabriel Martinelli wants to stay at Arsenal this summer despite suggestions he could be sold because of his expiring contract. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are both looking at Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who could be sold this summer if the Serie A side fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Source: Siamo La Roma)

Also of interest to Chelsea is Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who joins Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke on the Blues’ shortlist. (Source: Si Phillips)

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to join the battle for Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi’s signature ahead of his departure on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Tuttosport)

Everton are not expected to trigger their $66.3 million (£50 million) option to sign Jack Grealish permanently this summer but are confident the Man City winger would be open to staying if a cheaper deal can be struck. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Michael Olise has plenty of admirers. | Alexandra BEIER/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid are likely to step up their efforts to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise at the end of the season. (Source: Christian Falk)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for Raphinha, who believe the forward peaked last season and is starting to decline because of physical issues. An exit from Camp Nou is highly likely. (Source: Fichajes)

Elsewhere at Barcelona, the La Liga leaders have been offered the chance to sign long-time target Rafael Leão from AC Milan, but are no longer interested in striking a deal. (Source: SPORT)

Gonzalo García is emerging as a target for Newcastle, who could turn to the Real Madrid striker in their ongoing bid to replace Alexander Isak. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid have set their sights on PSG manager Luis Enrique and hope to strike a deal for the former Barcelona boss this summer. PSG, meanwhile, are considering Xabi Alonso as his replacement. (Source: FootballTransfers)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS