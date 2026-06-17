Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Agree Gyokeres Swap; Real Madrid Plot Fernandes Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali has plenty of admirers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United have dropped out of the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali amid concerns over the cost of the full package of signing the Italy international. Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur remain in pursuit. (Source: The Telegraph)

Arsenal have reached an agreement over a swap deal with Atlético Madrid to sign striker Julián Alvarez that would cost the Gunners $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) plus Viktor Gyökeres in exchange. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Man City winger Jérémy Doku has received interest from a number of clubs across Europe but has turned down all offers in favor of signing a new contract at the Etihad. (Source: La Dernière Heure)

Chelsea have approached Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye in the search for alternatives to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. (Source: Si Phillips)

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have opened talks with the representatives of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Roberto De Zerbi has urged Tottenham to make an approach for Köln winger Saïd El Mala, who is also a target for Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: BILD)

Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram has turned down an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli as he continues to hold out for an offer from either Liverpool or Man Utd. (Source: Tuttosport)

Sticking with Juventus, striker Loïs Openda is free to leave and Everton are exploring a move to sign the Belgian on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Brighton are looking to tie midfielder Yasin Ayari down to a new contract after an impressive season piqued the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The rise of Myles Lewis-Skelly as a midfielder for Arsenal has seen Christian Nørgaard made available for transfer. (Source: Bold)

Atalanta right back Marco Palestra has turned down a move to Chelsea after voicing concerns about the project on offer at Stamford Bridge. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

La Liga

Michael Olise is a dream target for Real Madrid. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Marc Casadó is ready to leave Barcelona this summer over a lack of minutes. Man Utd have shown the most interest in the young midfielder. (Source: MARCA)

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has requested the signing of Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, who has a release clause of around $67 million (€58 million, £50 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, president Florentino Pérez remains focused on bringing Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise to Real Madrid and has already made contact to try and get a blockbuster deal over the line. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona scouts have watched Côde d’Ivoire midfielder Christ Inao Oulaï at the World Cup. Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain all hold an interest in the 20-year-old, who is valued at $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) by Turkish team Trabzonspor. (Source: SportsBoom)

After signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Real Madrid are hoping to sell left back Álvaro Carreras for at least $29 million (€25 million). If a buyer cannot be found, Fran García will be sold instead. (Source: Lucas Navarrete)

Real Madrid will not block winger Rodrygo from leaving this summer, but the Brazilian is determined to stay and fight for his place at the Bernabéu. Similarly, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay despite interest from Serie A giants Inter. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS