Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Want Alexander-Arnold; Liverpool Plot Tchouameni Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres has been on the fringes of Arsenal’s setup. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has demanded an urgent meeting with the club over his lack of minutes, insisting he is no longer prepared to sit on the bench and wait for opportunities. (Source: indykaila)

Coming in at Arsenal could be Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has emerged as a target for the Gunners in response to Ben White’s ongoing struggle with injury. (Source: fussball-news)

Chelsea are chasing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, although Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race for his signature as it stands. (Source: El Nacional)

Further to that, intermediaries have spoken to each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to alert them to Olmo’s potential availability in the January transfer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus are trying to sign Man City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri on loan in January and are trying to convince the Cityzens to agree to an option to make the move permanent in the summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is an enormous fan of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and could try to sign the Frenchman after returning to the recruitment role. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are ready to sell midfielder Martín Zubimendi for a fee of €80 million ($91 million). It is Paris Saint-Germain who have emerged as the most likely landing spot for the Spain international. (Source: El Nacional)

Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni is being tracked by Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, who would need to fend off competition for his signature from Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich currently have no interest in signing Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, who is currently on loan with Juventus, but could easily reignite their pursuit if he impresses this season as part of their ongoing bid to sign as many German internationals as possible. (Source: Christian Falk)

Tottenham will slash their asking price for wantaway striker Richarlison to just £15 million ($20 million) in the winter window—less than half of their price tag in the summer. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Michael Olise is a long-time target for Real Madrid. | Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Michael Olise has a genuine ambition to play in Spain at some point in the future. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are watching the Bayern Munich winger closely. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Having moved on from Julián Alvarez, Barcelona have now identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez as their next attacking priority. a deal could be done for around €80 million ($91 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Antonio Rüdiger is unlikely to continue at Real Madrid beyond this season. Club officials have already decided to replace the German center back by re-signing Jacobo Ramón from Como. (Source: madridistahoy)

Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch is another under consideration by Real Madrid, but the 20-year-old also has admirers at Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Source: Fichajes)

Clubs may well be interested in Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, but the Spain midfielder has had no contact with any other teams up to this point. (Source: MARCA)