Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Plot Major Exits; Tottenham Take Stance on Gallagher

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Martín Zubimendi could be headed for the exit door. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are just two of several Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on AC Milan star center back Koni De Winter. Leeds and Brentford are also keen on the defenseman, sending scouts to Milan in recent weeks. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal need to sell in January to settle their finances, with Martín Zubimendi anticipated to be one of the first to go. Atlético Madrid are interested in signing the 27-year-old midfielder, who is eager to have greater importance within a team. (Source: AS)

Given Arsenal’s finances, Viktor Gyökeres and Mikel Merino could also be on the move. (Source: AS)

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has attracted a lot of interest as of late, especially from Liverpool, who are beginning to consider life after Alisson, despite the longtime Reds goalkeeper stating his desire to remain in Anfield after his contract expiration in 2027. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Verbruggen has also attracted the attentions of Real Madrid, who see the 24-year-old as a possible successor to Thibaut Courtois. (Source: TEAMtalk)

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino is a frontrunner to replace Manchester United’s Michael Carrick, who is expected to be sacked in the coming days. (Source: The Standard)

There is absolutely no plan to terminate Jack Grealish’s loan contract at Everton and send him back to parent club Manchester City (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton are “ready to pounce” on Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni next summer; however, Coventry are doing everything in their power to retain the young star. Leeds United are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Source: Football Insider)

Man United could be planning a raid on Man City in January to fix their defensive shortcomings. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The Red Devils are also keeping their sights on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who could cost around €60 million ($67 million). (Source: Transfer News Live)

Malo Gusto, who has only made three Premier League starts this season, is eyeing the exit door at Chelsea in the January transfer window, a prospect the club isn’t entirely against. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle are among several Premier League clubs keeping track of 21-year-old Jobe Bellingham, who had a strong start to the Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Ian Maatsen over a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal will finalize new contracts for Martin Ødegaard, Jurriën Timber and Declan Rice before January. The trio, all of whom are currently under contract until 2028, hav been highly influential in the recent team’s success, and the Gunners have made it a priority to extend their contracts. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea and Aston Villa are closely monitoring 18-year-old Lens center back Kyllian Antonio. Paris Saint-Germain is also interested. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Tottenham are determined to keep Conor Gallagher, who they deem an important part of the club’s future, despite interest in him from Everton, Leeds and Villa. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Barcelona have made their interest in Jonathan Tah known. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Barcelona have made inquiries into Bayern Munich center back Jonathan Tah as a potential partner for Pau Cubarsí on the backline; however, the German club is not willing to let him go in January. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Elsewhere, Barcelona is prioritizing Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni as the best center back option; however, his transfer is proving difficult. (Source: El Nacional)

16-year-old Niko Iličević, a midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt, has attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. Inter Milan and AC Milan are also interested. (Source: SPORT)

Nevertheless, Eintracht Frankfurt has taken precautions to retain their budding star, who is on a contract without a release clause binding him to the club until 2031. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, currently on loan with Liverpool, wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to return to Catalonia or join Liverpool permanently. (Source: Transfer News Live)