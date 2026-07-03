Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Plot Fernandez Move; Amad Offered Man Utd Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bradley Barcola is wanted in the Premier League. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s top target to bolster their attack this summer, but it will take a significant offer to strike a deal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

However, Barcola could prefer a move to Arsenal, with the appeal of working under Mikel Arteta and living in London potentially swaying the France international. (Source: Lewis Steele)

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are working on moves to try and sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who has been publicly turned down by Real Madrid. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Also linked with an exit from Chelsea is winger Alejandro Garnacho. Roma have made an approach over an initial loan deal. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are working on the signing of Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría. Personal terms have been agreed and talks are on between the two clubs, with the Blues’ opening offer of $14 million (€12 million, £10 million) falling short of Rayo’s demands. (Source: MARCA)

Liverpool no longer see center back Virgil van Dijk as untouchable and are prepared to listen to offers for the Dutchman. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, who has also been the subject of approaches from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

But it is Man City winger Savinho who sits at the top of Tottenham’s list of targets. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Despite interest from a number of Premier League sides, West Ham United remain adamant that winger Jarrod Bowen is not for sale following their relegation from the English top flight. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Man Utd have knocked back approaches from a handful of clubs, including AC Milan, for winger Amad Diallo and have no plans to sell the Côte d’Ivoire star. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City have all accepted Lille’s demands of keeping midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi on loan for one more season and are now battling to agree a fee for the 18-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United are considering investing the money raised through Sandro Tonali’s sale to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, who is interested in making the move. (Source: The i Paper)

Aston Villa had struck a deal to sign Flamengo right back Emerson Royal, but the Brazilian side’s manager stepped in to block his sale. (Source: Bruno Andrade)

Both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign 22-year-old Sevilla left back Oso. (Source: ABC Sevilla)

One of Türkiye’s big teams has made an offer to sign Tottenham striker Richarlison. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

Beşiktaş are nearing an agreement to sign Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, with personal terms and a transfer fee close to being finalized. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Inter officials have met with the agent of Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah, who is among the Italian side’s top targets. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

La Liga

Julián Álvarez is wanted by Barcelona. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Barcelona have set a deadline of the end of the World Cup for their pursuit of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and will move on if a deal cannot be wrapped up soon. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are braced for potential approaches from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso for midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler. (Source: SPORT)

The deals could have hinged on a potential move to Real Madrid for Enzo Fernández, but club officials felt the Argentine would not be a good fit for the current squad and have publicly walked away from a move. (Source: Ramon Alvarez de Mon)

Ajax have an agreement to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen on loan for the upcoming season and will cover just 10% of his salary. (Source: MARCA)

João Cancelo has warned Al Hilal that he will only return to the club this summer if they sack manager Simone Inzaghi, which is seen as a tactic to try and force through a permanent transfer to Barcelona. (Source: 365scores)

Real Madrid have no concerns about the future of midfielder Federico Valverde despite his altercation with Tchouaméni in May. (Source: MARCA)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS