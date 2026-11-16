Transfer Rumors: Arsenal’s Vinicius Jr Twist; Real Madrid Eye Huge Haaland Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Folarin Balogun is a Mauricio Pochettino favorite. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Arsenal consider the acquisition of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior to not only be possible, but likely next summer. (Source: Football Transfers)

Not content with just Vinícius Jr, Arsenal are poised to rival Manchester United for the services of Nico Paz. The Como star also has an €80 million ($88.2 million) buy-back clause that Real Madrid could trigger amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to add U.S. stars Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson to his January transfer wishlist at Man Utd to strengthen at striker and left back. (Source: talkSPORT)

Pochettino is also thought to be interested in bringing Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall to Old Trafford in January. (Source: Express)

Barcelona have received offers of €100 million ($110.2 million) for Fermín López, who is being chased most persistently by Manchester United and Chelsea. (Source: SPORT)

Chelsea are prepared to stubbornly stand in the way of any Malo Gusto exit to Manchester City by standing firm on a £75 million ($99.2 million) price tag. (Source: Football Insider)

Martin Ødegaard has led the charm offensive while on international duty to try and convince his Norway compatriot Antonio Nusa to leave RB Leipzig for Arsenal in 2027. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Manchester United are targeting a January swoop for Brentford captain Nathan Collins to bolster the club’s frail defensive reserves. (Source: Football Insider)

To remain at Tottenham Hotspur for another season is “out of the question” for Pedro Porro, who is chasing after Barcelona as his preferred destination. (Source: SPORT)

Liverpool could be convinced to accelerate their interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to sign the known Chelsea target in January. (Source: James Pearce)

Lens’ 21-year-old center back Ismaëlo Ganiou has caught the eye of Liverpool after spending the summer on Crystal Palace’s radar. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite interest from Milan, Juventus and the Saudi Pro League, Manchester United have no intention of selling Noussair Mazraoui in January. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

La Liga

Victor Osimhen is a transfer gossip regular. | ANP/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is described as “increasingly confident” that Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland will be a player at his club next season. (Source: Nick Harris)

City expect to be able to command at least €175 million ($192.9 million) for Haaland from Real Madrid and will look to reinvest that outlay in a new forward. Brentford’s Igor Thiago, Evanilson of Bournemouth and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen make up an eclectic shortlist. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite being beset with defensive injuries, Barcelona have no intention to re-call Ronald Araújo from his loan spell at Liverpool in January. (Source: MARCA)

Fiorentina want to extend Franco Mastantuono’s loan spell from Real Madrid but face competition from AC Milan, Roma and Napoli. (Source: La Repubblica)

There are three teams leading the charge for Endrick’s services in January, all of which call Serie A home; Roma, Milan and Inter. (Source: Fichajes)

The only two Real Madrid players José Mourinho would consider letting leave this January are Ferland Mendy and Raúl Asencio. Endrick is going nowhere. (Source: Iván Martín)