Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Eye Huge Alvarez Alternative; Bellingham’s Haaland Sacrifice

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea future is far from clear. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

If Manchester City want to sign Enzo Fernández, they will have to pay Chelsea $189.5 million (£140 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur expected to end the transfer window with a “flourish.” Roberto De Zerbi’s ambitious outfit are plotting the acquisition of Savinho from Manchester City and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and a new center forward. (Source: Lyall Thomas)

Liverpool themselves are in talks with Arsenal over a surprise permanent sale of Ethan Nwaneri. (Source: Indykaila)

Not everyone is keen to leave the Emirates. Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has turned down the advances of Serie A side Napoli. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

In light of the Jesus revelation, Napoli have also been linked with Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Chelsea’s wantaway forward Nicolas Jackson. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Inter have struck a verbal agreement for Liverpool academy graduate Curtis Jones in a deal worth $40.5 million (£29.9 million, €35 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage starlet Ibrahim Mbaye. A deal for Bradley Barcola is still thought to be in the works. (Source: Simon Jones)

Manchester City have entered the race for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who is also a target for Chelsea. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

There is also thought to be interest from City in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Source: The Sun)

Galatasaray have tabled an official, if undisclosed, bid for Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr. While the forward is onboard with the move, the final decision will be up to Palace. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

La Liga

Lautaro Martínez finally scored his first World Cup goal. | Aric Becker/AFP/Getty Images

If Real Madrid are to lure Erling Haaland to the Bernabéu, José Mourinho is convinced that Jude Bellingham will have to be sacrificed, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior untouchable. (Source: El Nacional)

In place of Julián Alvarez, Barcelona have landed upon Inter captain Lautaro Martínez as the No. 1 target. (Source: Jijantes)

Atlético Madrid have not dismissed the possibility of snapping up Jadon Sancho after the expiration of his Manchester United contract. (Source: Fichajes)

Croatia’s star World Cup goalkeeper Dominik Livaković is being considered by Barcelona as a potential understudy for Joan García in the absence of Wojciech Szczęsny. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

A surprise deal for Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out, but Real Madrid are still tipped to make a move for another veteran in the middle of the pitch. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have valued Frenkie de Jong at $75.2 million (€65 million) as Hansi Flick considers his exit. (Source: El Nacional)

Rest of World

Paul Pogba recently returned from a lengthy football ban. | Frederic DIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Al Hilal have sensationally held talks with Harry Kane’s representatives regarding what would be a stunning move to Saudi Arabia. As it stands, a deal for the Bayern Munich star remains unlikely. (Source: The Sun)

After confirming the termination of his Monaco contract, Paul Pogba has been tipped to make the move to MLS, where Charlotte FC are his leading suitors. (Source: Fichajes)