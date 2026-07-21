Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Join Rodri Race; Man Utd Eye Champions League Winner

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Guimarães is a target for Arsenal. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal have made formal contact with Newcastle United to try and negotiate a deal for midfielder Bruno Guimarães. (Source: The Times)

Despite reports to the contrary, Enzo Maresca plans to keep Phil Foden as a core part of his Manchester City squad this coming season. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid of $68.5 million (£51 million) to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery. (Source: Top Mercato)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also stepping up their interest in Paraguayan World Cup hero Orlando Gill. The San Lorenzo goalkeeper was identified as a target even before his performances this summer. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Leaving Man Utd could be striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has received fresh contact from Juventus as a potential alternative to their complex pursuit of PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool hold strong interest in Tottenham Hotspur right back Djed Spence and are looking into a possible deal. (Source: Anfield Index)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is interested in reuniting with manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa. (Source: Daily Mail)

Atlético Madrid officials have informed striker Julián Alvarez that they would be prepared to sell him to Arsenal this summer for the right price. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have added Barcelona forward Ferran Torres to their list of summer targets. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Man City defender John Stones is open to a move to London this summer. He has interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea, but his pre-existing relationship with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta could be the deciding factor. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham have already made contact with Benfica over winger Andreas Schjelderup but may have to try wrap up a deal quickly before fellow suitors Chelsea and Liverpool make formal offers. (Source: O JOGO)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City have all made recent contact with the represenatives of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has once again reiterated his preference to join PSG this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool will entertain permanent offers for Harvey Elliott this summer if he fails to impress new manager Andoni Iraola during preseason. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Vinícius Júnior’s contract remains a concern for Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior’s agents are refusing to meet with Real Madrid to discuss a new contract until the club agree to raise their latest offer, which is unlikely to happen. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Man City midfielder Rodri, keen to reunite with the Spain international seven years after selling him to the Cityzens. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are also ready to try and sign Rodri, with manager Hansi Flick impressed by his World Cup performances. However, a deal will only be possible if Frenkie de Jong is sold. (Source: El Nacional)

Ferran Torres remains of interest to PSG but Real Madrid have now expressed an interest in a controversial move for the Barcelona forward. (Source: L’Équipe)

PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz has been added to Real Madrid’s list of midfield targets as a cheaper alternative to big names like teammate Vitinha or Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández. The Spain international would be interested in a return to his homeland. (Source: Fichajes)

An agreement has been reached for Barcelona to sign 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge for a fee of $9.7 million (€8.5 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS