Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Eye Wantaway Fernandes; Liverpool’s $157 Million Wirtz Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres is fighting for his Arsenal future. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres will push for a move away from Arsenal in January after growing tired of his limited role this season. There is interest across England, Italy, Germany and Spain, and the Gunners would be open to selling if they can find a replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

But Arsenal have concerns over their pursuit of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. The Premier League champions fear Barcelona may have the advantage once again, after he changed to the agent that sealed Rodri’s Camp Nou transfer in the summer. (Source: SPORT)

Bruno Fernandes wants to leave Manchester United in January and has rejected the offer of a new contract over growing frustrations towards the direction of the club. Galatasaray are preparing a move but will have to fend off competition from Barcelona. (Source: Fanatik)

Similarly, Lisandro Martínez has made it clear he does not see a future for himself at Man Utd. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have identified Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as a possible January target. (Source: Football Insider)

Andoni Iraola has asked Liverpool to spend €140 million ($157 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermín López as a replacement for Florian Wirtz, who is wanted by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Al Hilal. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are also considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi amid doubts over the future of Alexis Mac Allister, who is being followed by Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea and Man Utd have opened talks over a deal for Real Betis center back Natan, but Barcelona are currently leading the race for his signature. (Source: fussball-news)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has requested the appointment of former Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio and has also asked for a new striker to arrive in January, with Real Madrid’s Endrick being targeted. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle United are all tracking Roma right back Wesley. (Source: Asromalive)

La Liga

Dani Olmo has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have ruled out January moves for Barcelona pair Dani Olmo and Jules Koundé, despite holding longstanding interest in both players. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

River Plate are ready to launch a spectacular move for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, keen to offer him a temporary six-month loan deal that would pave the way for a permanent exit to Barcelona next summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are reassessing their midfield targets heading into the January window and are no longer prioritizing a move for Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi. (Source: Bernabeu Digital)

Barcelona want a new right back and have been offered the chance to sign Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes by the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes. (Source: El Nacional)

Man Utd youngster JJ Gabriel is due to decide his next club in the near future. Barcelona or Real Madrid are seen as the most likely destinations ahead of either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: SPORT)