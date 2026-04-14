Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Anthony Gordon has plenty of admirers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have identified Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as their top target for the position, believing a deal could be struck for around $82 million (€70 million, £61 million). (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Alongside Bayern, Arsenal hold genuine interest in Gordon and are expected to make a move this summer. Chelsea and Liverpool could both join the race if the England international becomes available. (Source: Flashscore)

Casemiro has agreed to join Inter Miami when he leaves Manchester United this summer, signing a contract which stands to earn him an annual salary of $94 million (£70 million)—twice his current earnings at Old Trafford. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Also leaving Man Utd could be Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international is wanted by both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur but has his heart set on joining Juventus instead. (Source: SportsBoom)

Taking their place could be Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, although Man Utd face competition from Liverpool for his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are looking at Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt as they consider replacements for the unsettled Enzo Fernández. (Source: Correio da Manhã)

Aston Villa are ready to rival Fulham and West Ham United in pursuit of Chelsea center back Axel Disasi after his impressive loan spell with the Hammers. (Source: The Sportzine)

Manuel Neuer could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with Brighton & Hove Albion a potential landing spot for the legendary goalkeeper. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Palmeiras forward Eduardo Conceição. (Source: ESPN)

Also on Man City’s radar is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, 20. (Source: Sky Germany)

Liverpool have already informed left back Kostas Tsimikas that he will be returning to the club this summer to take Andy Robertson’s role as backup to Milos Kerkez. (Source: Sport24)

Morgan Rogers will decide his next club based on the offer of Champions League soccer. The Aston Villa midfielder is “very open” to joining Man Utd, with Chelsea also long-term admirers. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Ousmane Dembélé could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after talks to extend his contract, which expires in 2028, failed to yield an agreement. A move to the Premier League would be considered, while Dembélé has offers from Saudi Arabia. (Source: L’Équipe)

La Liga

Achraf Hakimi has been linked with a return to Real Madrid. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

PSG right back Achraf Hakimi has made it clear he wants to return to boyhood team Real Madrid as early as this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, who would accept a swap deal involving versatile forward Ferran Torres. (Source: El Nacional)

Dani Carvajal and David Alaba will both leave Real Madrid this summer when their contracts expire. Antonio Rüdiger could follow, although a final decision has not been made on the German defender. (Source: Defensa Central)

Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui is being targeted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 24-year-old also has interest from RB Leipzig. (Source: Africafoot)

Atlético Madrid have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, ruling out the possibility of a swap deal involving striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS