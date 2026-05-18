Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Plot Mbappe Move; Vinicius Jr Facing Real Madrid Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rafael Leão could move to the Premier League. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Manchester United are exploring a swap deal for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão and could send any of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee or Manuel Ugarte to Italy in exchange. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea officials have spoken with the mother of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, with new manager Xabi Alonso keen on a reunion with the Frenchman. (Source: El Nacional)

Alonso’s list of transfer targets for Chelsea include Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and Real Madrid midfielders Brahim Díaz and Dani Ceballos. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea are also discussing a move to re-sign Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall. (Source: Si Phillips)

Newcastle’s likely failure to qualify for the Champions League will see them forced to sell players to avoid financial punishments. Midfielder Sandro Tonali, a target for both Manchester City and Man Utd, is expected to be made available for transfer. (Source: Corriere della Sera)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Man City center back Joško Gvardiol, who is set to be offered a new contract at the Etihad. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is chasing deals for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu and Fiorentina midfielder Nicolò Fagioli. (Source: Tuttosport)

If Enzo Maresca becomes the new Man City manager, he is expected to pursue a move for Atalanta wing back Marco Palestra. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea and Man Utd are both leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who will be allowed to leave this summer for the right price. Liverpool are also tracking the Germany international. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool, meanwhile, are pursuing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who is increasingly interested in a move to Anfield. (Source: Le10sport)

Hamburg want to keep Arsenal loanee Fábio Vieira beyond this season but will not trigger their purchase option. Sensing the chance to land a bargain, the German side will look for a deal worth around $11.6 million (€10 million, £8.7 million)—less than half of their pre-agreed fee. (Source: football.london)

Borussia Dortmund are losing interest in a reunion with Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho and are instead keen to land Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri. (Source: Sky Germany)

Aston Villa and Newcastle are both chasing Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, but his reluctance to leave La Liga threatens to complicate any deal. (Source: SPORT)

Metz midfielder Alpha Touré, 20, is a target for West Ham United. Concrete progress has been made in discussions over a summer move. (Source: Dsports)

La Liga

Federico Valverde’s Real Madrid future is unclear. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Incoming manager José Mourinho has urged Real Madrid to keep hold of midfielder Federico Valverde in the face of interest from Man Utd. (Source: Football Insider)

However, Mourinho is ready to let Eduardo Camavinga leave and has asked to replace the Frenchman with João Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Barcelona have been approached by the representatives of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva as they prepare to leave their current clubs on free transfers, but the Blaugrana have turned both players down. (Source: Cadena SER)

Some inside Real Madrid believe there is no future for Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior as a duo and are keen to part ways with one of the pair this summer. Of the pair, it is Mbappé who holds the higher standing with president Florentino Pérez. (Source: L’Équipe)

Barcelona see Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal as an ideal replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Fichajes)

Another of interest to Barcelona is 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. The La Liga champions are, alongside Arsenal, showing the most concrete interest in a player also admired by Brentford, Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich. (Source: Africafoot)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS