Transfer Rumors: Endrick’s Premier League Offer; Ronaldo Thwarts Barcelona Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

It’s not ally rosy for Scott McTominay at Napoli. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s lesser spotted striker Endrick is on a four-man shortlist of January targets under consideration at Arsenal. Atlético Madrid forward Álex Baena is also part of a group which includes Barcelona target Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth. (Source: The Independent)

Manchester United are prepared to rival Liverpool and Barcelona for the versatile Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, who would solve a problem position for the Red Devils. After talk of as much as €80 million ($89.2 million), the 26-year-old could be worth €25 million. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Chelsea are eyeing up a January loan exit for Jamie Gittens. There is thought to be “significant” interest from Roma in the mercurial winger. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United target Scott McTominay’s contract extension negotiations with Napoli have stalled, setting up a potential exit worth as little as €25 million ($27.9 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

Amid interest from Juventus, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has requested a new contract for his talismanic captain Virgil van Dijk, who is hurtling toward free agency this summer. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Lens defender Ismaëlo Ganiou, a center back unhelpfully likened to former Real Madrid icon Raphäel Varane, is a person of interest at Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

A January deal for Antonio Nusa to Arsenal would appear unlikely given RB Leipzig’s lack of financial incentive. The Bundesliga outfit are still sitting on the €140 million ($156.1 million) banked from Yan Diomande’s move to Real Madrid over the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Any talk of Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong moving to Al Hilal in January has been shut down. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United’s attempts to sign Monza’s in-form Gustavo Varela have been threatened by rival interest from Napoli. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Palmeiras have responded to Liverpool’s interest in their Brazilian teenage gem Erick Belé with an asking price of £25 million ($33.3 million). (Source: Sport Witness)

Dinamo Zagreb’s prolific striker Dion Beljo is being actively scouted by Leeds United and Newcastle United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

João Félix has millions of reasons not to join Barcelona. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Barcelona’s hopes of luring João Félix back to Catalonia have been quashed by an imminent contract extension with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, which is set to earn the Portuguese forward a swollen salary of €12.5 million ($13.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea consider a deal for Arsenal’s World Cup winning midfielder Martín Zubimendi to be eminently possible despite Real Madrid’s notable interest in the 27-year-old. (Source: The Independent)

Arsenal have bluntly ruled out the prospect of accepting any offer from Barcelona for Piero Hincapié. (Source: Football Insider)

To boost their assault on the Serie A title, Roma are considering a move for Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

In the face of interest from Barcelona, Chelsea are working on a contract extension for Levi Colwill, whose current terms expire in 2029. (Source: Football Insider)