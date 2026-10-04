Transfer Rumors: Haaland’s Two Choices; Real Madrid Eye $100 Million Premier League Star

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Benjamin Šeško could be leaping to a new club. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

In the face of rampant interest from half of Europe, Erling Haaland has narrowed his Manchester City exit routes down to two options: Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Interest from Juventus and Barcelona in Benjamin Šeško has prompted Manchester United to set an asking price of €75 million ($84.4 million), which would represent a loss on what the Red Devils paid a little over a year ago. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Manchester United are prepared to battle Liverpool for the signature of Micky van de Ven, although Tottenham Hotspur are opposed to his sale entirely. (Source: Fichajes)

Any chance of a move as soon as January for Van de Ven is deemed to be minimal despite competing Premier League interest. (Source: Football Insider)

Xabi Alonso has given the green light for Chelsea to plough forward with a €120 million ($135 million) offer for Barcelona star Fermín López. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool have identified Brentford fullback Michael Kayode as a priority defensive addition next year. There will, however, be competition from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Barcelona’s demoted right back Jules Koundé in January. (Source: El Desmarque)

Liverpool and Chelsea are both in the market for Nottingham Forest’s imposing center back Murillo. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus are monitoring the future of Mateo Kovačić amid his uncertain Manchester City future. (Source: Tuttosport)

Not content with midfield reinforcements, Juventus are also keeping a close eye on Liverpool center back Giovanni Leoni as he returns from an ACL tear. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham have emerged as surprise suitors for Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, who is no longer a nailed-on starter in Bavaria. (Source: Football Insider)

Athletic Club are supposedly struggling to fund Nico Williams’s vast salary and could be forced to combat these economic issues by selling the Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal target. (Source: El Nacional)

Long-term Manchester United target Jean-Philippe Mateta is being put on the market by Crystal Palace this January. AC Milan and several Saudi Pro League sides are also thought to be keen on the France international. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Kenan Yıldız is perennially linked with a Juventus exit. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alex Scott—Bournemouth’s talented English midfielder on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool—has now been billed as a target for Real Madrid. It is expected to take north of £75 million ($99.3 million) to prise the 23-year-old away from the south coast. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has also emerged as a figure of interest for Real Madrid. The Reds inserted a €70 million ($78.8 million) buyback clause into the deal which sent the center back to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. (Source: BILD)

Real Madrid are eyeing up Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız but the Turkish winger will cost in excess of €100 million ($112.6 million). Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also sniffing around a potential deal. (Source: Fichajes)

Remarkably, Atlético Madrid have been credited with interest in Barcelona’s glittering academy graduate Marc Bernal. (Source: El Nacional)

If Barcelona are to sign their first-choice replacement for Jules Koundé next year, Sporting CP are expected to demand €80 million ($90.1 million) for Iván Fresneda. (Source: Fichajes)

Roony Bardghji is heading toward an immediate Barcelona exit once he returns from injury. (Source: El Nacional)