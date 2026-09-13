Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye $175 Million Wirtz Replacement; Fermin’s Record Barcelona Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rayan is a star in the making. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have not dismissed their admiration of Florian Wirtz, who has endured an happy year at Liverpool. Should the German playmaker be tempted away, Bayern would be primed to snap up the $157 million (£116 million) recruit. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Wirtz may be tempted to move onto pastures new by Liverpool’s ever-increasing interest in Bournemouth forward Rayan. The Reds are mulling over a move for Andoni Iraola’s former star player who would cost around $175.8 million (£130 million). (Source: Football Insider)

At the express recommendation of manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea are lining up a $162.4 million (£120.1 million, €140 million) January bid for Barcelona’s attacking gem Fermín López. Such an agreement would break the club record arrival fee only set by Morgan Rogers this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal have elbowed their way into the conversation for Nico Paz’s future. The highly-rated Argentine gem only signed for Como this summer but Real Madrid have the option of recalling the $69.6 million (£51.5 million, €60 million) sale for $92.8 million (£68.6 million, €80 million) next year. The Gunners are standing by. (Source: ElDesmarque)

Manchester United are willing to multiple Eric García’s Barcelona salary to tempt the Paris Saint-Germain target away from Camp Nou. However, any endeavor is unlikely to be successful. (Source: El Nacional)

Any prospect of former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund for a third spell has been bluntly quashed. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Sergio Ramos is bracing himself for an entirely unexpected return to competitive action. The former Real Madrid icon is set to leave free agency and sign a contract with Aston Villa in the Premier League. (Source: Suporter Media)

Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea in the race to snap up Leicester City’s talented midfielder Louis Page. The Foxes have previously demanded $20.9 million (£15.4 million, €18 million) for the 18-year-old midfielder. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

United have, however, been given the edge in the race for the services of Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have the option of making Ronald Araújo’s loan move from Barcelona permanent for $63.8 million (£47.2 million, €55 million) this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich have firmly ruled themselves out of the race for Manchester City starlet Rayan Cherki. (Source: Christian Falk)

Chelsea are prepared to blow Barcelona out of the water with a bid worth up to $92.8 million (£68.6 million, €80 million) for Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: El Nacional)

Tottenham Hotspur are the team tipped to win the race for Sporting CP’s fleet-footed wide man Geny Catamo. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Raphinha is on a tear. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

In order to bring a definitive conclusion to rumbling rumors linking Raphinha with Arsenal, Liverpool and the Saudi Pro League, Barcelona are preparing to offer the Brazilian a contract extension which will make him the club’s highest-paid player, along with Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are mulling over a surprise approach for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona are eyeing up Racing Santander fullback Jorge Salinas. The teenager was a target for Manchester United over the summer and is valued at $18.6 million (€16 million) by his boyhood club. (Source: Fichajes)

An alternative left back target for Barcelona is Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco. Man Utd are also circling the 28-year-old who coming off a career year but has seen negotiations over a contract extension stall. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Luis Enrique has implored the powers that be at PSG to stump up $46.4 million (€40 million) for Barcelona’s midfield dynamo Gavi. (Source: El Nacional)

Former Real Madrid cult hero Joselu has been offered the chance to return to La Liga with Valencia after leaving Qatari side Al Gharafa over the summer. (Source: Fichajes)