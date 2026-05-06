Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make Mbappe Approach; Real Madrid Lead Salah Race

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cole Palmer has been linked with Man Utd. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

While Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has played down rumors of a move to Manchester United, there is still a belief that he would consider the transfer if an offer arrived. (Source: Daily Mail)

Liverpool have made an ambitious approach to Real Madrid over a move for Kylian Mbappé, who continues to divide opinion at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)

If Barcelona do not trigger their option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently, the winger will not be re-integrated back at Man Utd, who will look for a new buyer instead. (Source: The Sun)

Lyon winger Afonso Moreira is among those under consideration by Man Utd this summer. (Source: A BOLA)

Another player being considered by Man Utd is 19-year-old Prince Amoako Junior from Nordsjælland. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the young winger. (Source: MyJoy)

Darwin Núñez has an agreement to leave Al Hilal this summer. Chelsea and Juventus are both interested in bringing the former Liverpool forward back to Europe. (Source: El Observador)

A move to San Diego FC remains a possibility for departing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, with owner Sir Mohamed Mansour continuing to push for an agreement. (Source: talkSPORT)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who has recently been linked to Man Utd. (Source: Globo Esporte)

While Liam Delap wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, the striker is of particular interest to Newcastle United, who are more likely to move for the Englishman than teammate Nicolas Jackson. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd are all monitoring Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu ahead of a possible summer move. (Source: Mark Brus)

Juventus are moving quickly to try and strike a deal for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller before Man Utd have the chance to start a bidding war that the Red Devils will ultimately win. (Source: TuttoJuve)

A number of clubs towards the top of the Premier League are interested in signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville. (Source: The Telegraph)

Phil Foden rejected interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia in favor of signing a new contract with Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are readying a bid of $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) for PSV Eindhoven center back Yarek Gasiorowski, who is also of interest to Brentford, Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s future is far from clear. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior is not expected to leave Real Madrid this summer even if there is no resolution over his contract, which is set to expire in 2027. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

The representatives of Chelsea center back Wesley Fofana have offered the Frenchman to Barcelona. The Blues would be open to selling for around $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) but Barça are instead exploring an initial loan. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Fofana has made it clear he is keen to make the move to Camp Nou. (Source: Fichajes)

Mohamed Salah wants to remain in Europe when he leaves Liverpool and is keen to keep playing at the highest level. Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature. (Source: Mwatan)

Barcelona have doubts over Ferran Torres’s long-term suitability for the team and are ready to cash in this summer. The versatile forward is Newcastle’s top target. (Source: El Nacional)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is unsure about extending his stay in Saudi Arabia as he dreams of playing in Europe. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are all interested in the 15-year-old. (Source: The Sun)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS