Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye $160 Million Barcelona Raid; Olise’s Liverpool Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín López is has been on a tear. | Ivan Terron/Europa Press/Getty Images

In their pursuit of Barcelona sensation Fermín López, Manchester United are willing to reach the eye-watering valuation of $161.5 million (£119.9 million, €140 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea have valued Estêvão at as much as $138.5 million (£102.8 million) amid rival interest from Liverpool and Barcelona. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Nico Williams could fill that void at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea mull over a $103.8 million (£77.1 million, €90 million) bid for the Athletic Club forward. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United are amping up their interest in Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, a player tracked by Atlético Madrid and Manchester City valued by Everton at $107.8 million (£80 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Noni Madueke has emerged as a figure of interest for Atlético Madrid and Juventus after falling down Arsenal’s pecking order. (Source: CaughtOffside)

While there is still a lot of road left to run, Bayern Munich haven’t completely dismissed the idea of potentially swapping Michael Olise with Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz should the French winger try to run down his contract. (Source: CF Bayern Insider)

Amid ongoing negotiations over a new contract, Raphinha has inspired lucrative contract offers from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Al Hilal. (Source: El Nacional)

Sturm Graz’s teenage midfield gem Luca Weinhandl has caught the eye of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have entered the cluster of teams tracking Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour. Brighton, Crystal Palace and Hull City have also been linked. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich have singled out Nick Woltemade as Harry Kane’s eventual replacement. The unorthodox German frontman is currently on loan at Juventus from Newcastle United after being deemed surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Brahim Díaz could be headed back to Milan. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Manchester United and Inter Milan target Alejandro Balde has seen a price tag of $46.2 million (£34.3 million, €40 million) slapped on his head. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have set an asking price of $80.8 million (£59.9 million, €70 million) for Frenkie de Jong, who is a major figure of interest at Liverpool. (Source: El Nacional)

AC Milan are keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s utility gem Brahim Díaz, who is a target for the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Espanyol forward Roberto Fernández has been added to Barcelona’s watchlist at the express request of Hansi Flick. (Source: El Nacional)

In an attempt to beat the rush, Chelsea have floated the prospect of bidding $23.1 million (£17.1 million, €20 million) for Barcelona gem Xavi Espart. (Source: Fichajes)