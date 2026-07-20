Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Bid for Barcola; Man City’s $195 Million Foden Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jorrel Hato exploded in 2026. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have deliberately tried to spark a bidding war by informing clubs that Bradley Barcola is up for sale. A prohibitive asking price of $171.4 million (£127.5 million, €150 million) has been set, while the first offers from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been closer to $80 million (£59.5 million, €70 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Chelsea are facing the unexpected threat of losing versatile defender Jorrel Hato. The Dutch left back, who stood to become the club’s first-choice option after Marc Cucurella’s sale, has been offered to Arsenal and Manchester United in the pursuit of Champions League action. (Source: The Chelsea Chronicle)

To make sure there are at least some defenders at Stamford Bridge next summer, Chelsea have ramped up their interest in Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix, who carries a minimum price tag of $80.7 million (£60 million). (Source: BBC Sport)

In a major boost for Liverpool, PSG are expected to pass on the chance to sign RB Leipzig superstar Yan Diomande due to the “complexity” of negotiating personal terms. The new target is Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi. (Source: Malick Traoré)

Atlético Madrid’s renewed interest in Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is expected to take the form of a bid in the region of $80 million (£59.5 million, €70 million). (Source: Fichajes)

In their quest to potentially replace Martinelli, Arsenal have been tipped to make an approach for freshly-crowned World Cup winner Mikel Oyarzabal. There is a $85.7 million (£63.8 million, €75 million) release clause in his Real Sociedad contract. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Not content with one world champion, Arsenal have also been linked with Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger could be available for $103.5 million (£77 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

AC Milan have also thrown their hat into the ring in the pursuit of Phil Foden. The Manchester City academy graduate is also a target for Barcelona while his future remains “uncertain” with a contract that expires in 2027. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Man City appear to already be preparing for life without Foden as they line up a record-shattering $194.3 million (£144.5 million, €170 million) bid for Barcelona’s Fermín López. (Source: Fichajes)

Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr has attracted keen interest from Manchester United, who are scouting the Senegal international this summer. (Source: Foot Mercato)

As Aston Villa prepare to part ways with Morgan Rogers, Crysencio Summerville has been identified as an ideal replacement. The West Ham United forward, however, is also the subject of a $53.7 million (£40 million) bid from Roma. (Source: talkSPORT)

Manchester United’s interest in Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams has been complicated by rival advances from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Keen to avoid a swift return to the Championship, Ipswich Town are hopeful that a $11.4 million (£8.5 million, €10 million) bid for Fulham’s Issa Diop will be quickly accepted. (Source: Foot Mercato)

After emerging as one of the few Tottenham players to demonstrate any fight during the bleakest point of last season’s relegation battle, Mathys Tel has attracted admiring glances from Turkish giants Galatasaray. (Source: Sporx)

La Liga

Spain midfielder Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Rodri is so eager to join Real Madrid this summer that he has rejected offers of a contract renewal at Manchester City. (Source: Ramon Alvarez de Mon)

Without setting out a firm destination, Erling Haaland has informed his agents to secure his exit from Manchester City by the summer of 2027. Real Madrid loom large on the horizon. (Source: El Nacional)

A meeting with Ferran Torres has been arranged so that Barcelona can establish what the Spain international wants from this summer window. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Spain’s World Cup winner is the subject of even heightened demand since his goal in the final against Argentina. Torres has long been a target for PSG and has now inspired a $57.1 million (£42.5 million, €50 million) offer from Aston Villa. (Source: El Nacional)

Not content with his fairytale career at the age of 39, Jamie Vardy is thought to be pushing for an unexpected move to Sevilla. (Source: Fichajes)

While sporting director Deco was anticipating a $80 million (£59.5 million, €70 million) bid from Bayern Munich for Jules Kounde, Barcelona’s right back has emphatically quashed any chance of him leaving Catalonia this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS