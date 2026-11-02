Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Blockbuster Paz Offer; Three-Way Bidding War for Fernandez

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Folarin Balogun is one of two USMNT players in the headlines. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

After suffering at the feet of Nico Paz, Manchester United are lining up a “great offer” for Como’s star man in January. It would take a bid of at least €80 million ($89.3 million), considering Real Madrid have the option of re-signing Paz for that fee. (Source: El Nacional)

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund are two of the figures on the list of potential Virgil van Dijk replacements for Liverpool to consider. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Manchester United have been offered the prospect of signing Folarin Balogun, as the U.S. men’s national team star angles for a January exit from Monaco. Leeds United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also been linked. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Not content with Balogun, United have also been linked with an approach for his USMNT teammate Alex Freeman. The impressive Villarreal defender is also on the radar of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Football Insider)

Balogun’s Monaco teammate Paris Brunner is another leading target across the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea tipped to charge after a center forward valued at €50 million ($55.8 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is billed as a “concrete option” for Inter in 2027. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Morgan Gibbs-White is put forward as a “realistic target” for Manchester United to consider. The Nottingham Forest captain has also been linked with Liverpool. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

A vacancy for Gibbs-White could be opened up in United’s midfield by Bruno Fernandes pushing for a January exit. (Source: Indykaila)

Marcus Rashford is also getting itchy feet at United, with talks between the England international at Everton already underway. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are lining up a charge at Atlético Madrid’s versatile creator Álex Baena in January, which Diego Simeone is preparing to promptly palm off. (Source: El Nacional)

Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton and Newcastle have all been credited with interest in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara. (Source: Fussball News)

Tottenham’s approach for Éli Junior Kroupi is set to fall flat in January. It will take at least £80 million ($107 million) to sign the Bournemouth forward next summer. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Endrick could be on the move. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has re-emerged as a figure of interest for Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid with Manchester City expected to value the World Cup winner at €120 million ($133.9 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona will have to secure sales for Ronald Araújo—who is impressing at Liverpool—and demoted right back Jules Koundé in January if they are to finance a move for Paris Saint-Germain center back Willian Pacho. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea could grease the wheels of that move as Xabi Alonso is set to deliver a “personal approach” to try to convince Koundé to make the move to London. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Amid interest from Arsenal, Endrick could still be on his way to AC Milan on a loan move from Real Madrid this January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Club Brugge have set a minimum of asking price of €50 million ($55.8 million) for Nicolò Tresoldi, who is a top target for Arsenal and Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)