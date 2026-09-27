Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Break the Bank for World Cup Winner; Mourinho’s Liverpool Raid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alex Scott is a man in demand. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United are willing to spend €95 million ($108.3 million) on Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, which would make him the club’s joint-second most expensive purchase of all time. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea have been met with firm resistance from Bournemouth when it comes to the pursuit of Alex Scott. If the Blues are to prize the England midfielder away from the south coast in January, they would have to meet his €110 million ($125.4 million) asking price. (Source: Flashscore)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both closely tracking Bayer Leverkusen’s midfield gem Ibrahim Maza. (Source: TEAMtalk)

So keen are Manchester United to swoop in and whisk Raphinha away from Barcelona, the Premier League side is willing to offer the Brazilian a “blank check.” (Source: El Nacional)

A return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich is one of the options to have presented itself to Erling Haaland, whose future at Manchester City has been thrown into disarray by reports of the club’s guilty verdict in their seismic case with the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool and Manchester City are battling one another for the signature of Marcos Llorente, who could very well leave Atlético Madrid as a free agent next summer. Bayern Munich and even Barcelona are also swooning over the World Cup winner. (Source: Fichajes)

Crystal Palace fullback Tyrick Mitchell has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus, but it is Manchester United who are leading the race. (Source: Sportowy)

Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Chelsea’s benched teenage gem Estêvão, with contact between sporting director Deco and the Blues set to commence in 2027. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Tottenham have been tipped to pursue a move for Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa. (Source: Christian Falk)

Former Real Madrid academy graduate Jacobo Ramón has ruled out the prospect of returning to the Bernabéu. Instead, Arsenal and Chelsea are billed as the leading suitors for the Como center back. (Source: AS)

La Liga

All signs are pointing toward the exit door for Virgil van Dijk, | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

José Mourinho is leading the charge at Real Madrid to snap up Virgil van Dijk once he becomes a free agent. The Liverpool captain can sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos as early as Jan. 1, 2027. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have also been offered the chance to sign Van Dijk next summer as the 35-year-old considers his options. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are circling Mexican superstar Gilberto Mora with menacing intent. The 17-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder will be eligible for transfer by January, paving the way for a bidding war this winter. (Source: AS)

Hansi Flick has already decided that Alejandro Balde’s time at Barcelona has come to a conclusion, with offers from Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United all expected in January. (Source: El Nacional)

Since being relegated to the role of Eric García’s substitute, Jules Koundé has been valued at €50 million ($57 million) and is of interest to Bayern Munich as well as three unnamed Premier League clubs. (Source: SPORT)

Frenkie de Jong’s days at Barcelona are numbered, with the Catalans willing to accept offers in the region of €60 million ($68.4 million) as soon as January. (Source: El Nacional)