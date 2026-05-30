Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Chase Osimhen; Real Madrid’s $140 Million Midfielder Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United center back Harry Maguire has been offered to Inter. The Englishman, who missed out on a spot on his country’s World Cup roster, could leave Old Trafford this summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are looking at five strikers to bolster Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League. Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is the dream target at the top of a shortlist which also includes Robert Lewandowski, Dušan Vlahović, Eli Junior Kroupi and Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Source: Caught Offside)

Competition for Kroupi’s signature could come from Bayern Munich, who are interested in the Bournemouth forward after missing out on Anthony Gordon. (Source: Münchner Merkur)

Ibrahima Konaté will not reverse his decision to leave Liverpool this summer following the departure of manager Arne Slot. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

In their bid to replace Konaté, Liverpool could reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Galatasaray have submitted an offer to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who has also received a proposal from Serie A giants Inter. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have ruled out selling Florian Wirtz to Chelsea following interest from new Blues manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have not ruled out selling club captain Martin Ødegaard this summer and are already planning to replace the Norway international with Barcelona’s Dani Olmo. (Source: Fichajes)

As for potential incomings, Arsenal are plotting a move for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, but will have to pay at least $47 million (€40 million, £35 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Tutto Atalanta)

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of keeping midfielder João Palhinha after his loan from Bayern Munich have been dashed after he agreed personal terms over a return to Sporting CP. (Source: A BOLA)

Bodø/Glimt striker Mikkel Bro Hansen, 17, is being tracked by Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus. (Source: Tipsbladet)

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings has emerged as a target for Turkish outfit Beşiktaş. (Source: Fanatik)

A budget of $336 million (£250 million) will be given to incoming Man City manager Enzo Maresca, who is planning moves for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford is stuck in limbo. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are looking to pay just half of their $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Man Utd this summer. The Red Devils have previously refused to negotiate. (Source: Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have made a formal offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves worth around $140 million (€120 million). Club president Florentino Pérez and incoming manager José Mourinho are both eager to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Neves has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a move to Real Madrid, but PSG are unimpressed by his stance and are not considering a sale. (Source: El Nacional)

Mourinho has also made it clear he wants young midfielder Nico Paz re-signed by Real Madrid this summer, even though the Argentina international would prefer to remain with his current side for at least one more season. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

A move to Barcelona for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella will only be possible if the La Liga champions can raise funds through the sale of Jules Koundé. (Source: SPORT)

Ansu Fati has accepted a permanent move to Monaco after a successful loan spell. The deal will earn Barcelona around $13 million (£11 million). (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS