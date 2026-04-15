Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Chelsea Ready Kane Bids; Barcelona Make Rashford U-Turn

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho will be offered the chance to return to La Liga this summer as Villarreal are preparing to take advantage of his uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both ready to make bids for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has made it clear he is not interested in listening as he is happy in Germany. (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from both Man Utd and Chelsea will watch Bologna striker Santiago Castro in action against Aston Villa in Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal. (Source: il Resto del Carlino)

Elsewhere, Man Utd will battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of 25-year-old Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. (Source: Türkiye Gazetesi)

Manchester City are considering a move for Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, who is also of interest to Bayern Munich and a handful of other Premier League clubs. (Source: Sky Sports)

Chelsea officials are watching the Premier League relegation battle closely. Tottenham duo Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Bergvall are both of interest, while the Blues could move for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen if his asking price drops. (Source: Si Phillips)

Hugo Ekitiké’s Achilles injury will accelerate Liverpool’s plans to sign a new forward this summer. The Reds are “firmly back in the frame” for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, who is a target for both Arsenal and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are also ahead of Real Madrid in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck and could trigger his release clause of around $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) before the World Cup. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter are looking to add more Italian players this summer and are plotting a loan move for Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni that would also include an obligation to buy next summer. (Source: L’Interista)

Arsenal’s desire to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez has seen them decide to listen to offers for both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to help raise the required funds. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Amid uncertainty over the future of right back Tino Livramento, Newcastle are considering making an offer for Iván Fresneda of Sporting CP. (Source: Flávio Costa)

Aston Villa are monitoring Man City goalkeeper James Trafford and could pursue a move if they receive a strong offer to sell current starter Emiliano Martínez. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez has plenty of admirers. | Denis Doyle/UEFA/Getty Images

Barcelona will make an offer of $94 million (€80 million) plus a further $24 million (€20 million) to try and convince Atlético Madrid to sell star striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: El Nacional)

As part of negotiations between Real Madrid and Jürgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager has demanded a move for Reds center back Ibrahima Konaté. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter have opened the door to selling center back Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona if they can sign right back Héctor Fort in a swap deal. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Real Madrid are readying a bid of $41 million (€35 million) for 18-year-old Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, who is being watched by scouts from Chelsea, Man City, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Galatasaray. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Juventus are watching Antonio Rüdiger’s contract negotiations with Real Madrid, ready to move for the center back if he leaves on a free transfer this summer. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Sporting director Deco has informed Marcus Rashford that Barcelona are not interested in retaining him beyond this season even for a discounted fee, believing the Man Utd loanee is not the right fit for the squad and has not shown the required level. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS