Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Gavi Challenge; Four-Way Bidding War for Cherki

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Gilberto Mora could be sold in January. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in an approach for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, but the academy graduate would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: El Nacional)

PSG, by contrast, are prepared to challenge Liverpool and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Rayan Cherki should Manchester City face serious sanctions. Bayern Munich have been ruled out of the race for the French playmaker. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Cherki, who is valued at upward of €90 million ($101.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United would accept offers for long-term defensive stalwart Diogo Dalot as soon as January. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are exploring the potential to sign Mexico’s young sensation Gilberto Mora in January for the cut-price release clause of around €25 million ($28 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Not content with the Mexican starlet, Arsenal are also lining up an offer for RB Leipzig’s wriggling forward Antonio Nusa. (Source: CaughtOffside)

PSG haven’t given up hope of signing Manchester United center back Leny Yoro, with an offer in the region of €50 million ($56.1 million) in the works. (Source: Kick Football)

Liverpool are mulling over an approach for Fulham gem Josh King, who also has admirers at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. (Source: 4-4-2.ch)

Manchester City’s plot to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović for up to €100 million ($112.6 million) has been quashed in its infancy by the player, who wishes to remain in Bavaria. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

As Bayern Munich teeter toward the uncertainty of life after Manuel Neuer, Newcastle United outcast Nick Pope has been billed as an unlikely contender to fill those large gloves. Fulham’s Bernd Leno is another potential replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United could still yet get rid of Joshua Zirkzee this season. An AC Milan side spearheaded by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is interested in acquiring the Dutch striker in January. (Source: Calciomercato)

After such an extravagant summer spend, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be more reserved in January, with talk of moving for Bayern’s Kim Min-jae played down. A move to extend Dejan Kulusevski’s contract is considered more likely. (Source: Football Insider)

Tarik Muharemović has only been a Leeds United player for a matter of months but Bayern Munich are already keen on whisking the Bosnia and Herzegovina player away from Elland Road. It will take more than £60 million ($79.3 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton are sniffing around an approach for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to try and bolster a desperately thin roster. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Harry Kane has been a long-term Barcelona target. | Gabriel Kuchta/UEFA/Getty Images

Jules Koundé has five Premier League clubs circling around him, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester teams in the mix. (Source: SPORT)

In a choice between Arsenal and Barcelona, Erling Haaland would prefer a move to the Spanish champions. (Source: Football Insider)

Getafe have sealed a deal to sign former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

There has been a breakthrough in contract negotiations for Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane, thereby denying Barcelona a shot at the England international next year. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Ahead of what promises to be another busy transfer window, Atlético Madrid’s sought-after star Julián Alvarez is preparing to change agents. (Source: AS)

Barcelona have added Villarreal forward Alberto Moleiro to their list of targets ahead of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. (Source: El Nacional)