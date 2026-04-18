Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Break the Bank for Gordon; Liverpool’s $200 Million Gravenberch Pledge

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli is one of those who could be offloaded. | Andrea Diodato/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are planning to splash as much as $117.9 million (£87.1 million, €100 million) on Newcastle United’s star forward Anthony Gordon. Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all also been heavily linked with the England international. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal’s mercurial forward Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for Bradley Barcola, who could be lured away from the French capital should he not sign a new contract. (Source: L’Équipe)

Amid swirling interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool have put a firm “no sale” sign around Ryan Gravenberch’s long neck with a price tag of $200.4 million (£148.1 million, €170 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Out of all the swirling interest for Real Madrid’s outcast midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the race for his signature. The stunning prospect of the Frenchman crossing the Clásico divide to join Barcelona has also been raised. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Should Manchester City fail with their approach for Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, they have identified Feyenoord’s Givairo Reid and Michael Kayode of Brentford as suitable alternatives. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Following promotion to the Premier League, Coventry City have registered their interest in the Liverpool duo of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. (Source: Indykaila)

Manchester United’s midfield transfer priority this summer is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. Should there be room in the budget for a second addition, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has been considered. There is also the under-the-radar option of Alex Scott at Bournemouth. (Source: The Athletic)

Girona’s sought-after midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is juggling interest from Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Aston Villa. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal have made enquiries about three Sporting CP players; captain Morten Hjulmand, towering center back Ousmane Diomande and spritely fullback Iván Fresneda. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa are sniffing around Real Madrid’s teenage gem Thiago Pitarch, with talk of an offer in the region of $29.5 million (£21.8 million, €25 million) being floated. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s contract is still up in the air. | Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu/Getty Images

Much to the surprise of Real Madrid, there have been no offers from any European clubs for Vinicius Junior. Chelsea’s decision to rule out a move for the Brazilian forward has reportedly “stunned” Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Robert Lewandowski’s representative has been spotted in discussions with Juventus. The Barcelona striker who will be out of contract at the end of the season and is also on the radar of AC Milan. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have made contact with Palmeiras regarding a potential move for 16-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Conceição. (Source: SPORT)

The Brazilian sprite Conceição is also being chased by Manchester City and is rated at a swollen $117.9 million (£87.1 million, €100 million). (Source: The Times)

Ajax are sniffing around Real Madrid’s talented but unloved central midfielder Dani Ceballos. The scarcely spotted Spaniard will only have one year remaining on his Madrid contract come the summer. (Source: AS)

In a surprise twist, Barcelona have been linked with soon-to-be relegated Burnley striker Armando Broja as a potential Lewandowski replacement. (Source: Markaj News)

MLS

Chelsea no longer do contracts like the one Raheem Sterling had. | ANP/Getty Images

Four-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling, currently plying his trade at Feyenoord, has emerged as a potential target for MLS outfit Charlotte FC. (Source: Markaj News)

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has been tipped to make an unlikely reunion with Son Heung-min at LAFC in MLS after doubts of his São Paulo have swelled. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

FC Cincinnati are prepared to challenge a whole host of European suitors for the signature of Julian Brandt once his Borussia Dortmund contract expires in the summer. (Source: Markaj News)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS