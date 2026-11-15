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Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Plan for Paz; Real Madrid Receive Ridiculous Guler Bid

Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martínez, Mikel Merino, Joško Gvardiol and many more feature in the gossip.
SI FC Staff|
Nico Paz (left) and Arda Güler headline the gossip.
Nico Paz (left) and Arda Güler headline the gossip. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images (Paz), Ivan Terron/Europa Press/Getty Images (Güler)

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes clapping.
It could be curtains for Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United are considering a move for Como playmaker Nico Paz and would be potentially willing to offload Bruno Fernandes to make room in the roster for the Argentina international. (Source: The Sun)

United have also made contact with Como over Paz’s teammate Martin Baturina. The versatile Croatia international is also a leading target for Chelsea and is expected to cost €80 million ($88.2 million). (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Arsenal are accelerating their approach for a marquee left winger in 2027, with RB Leipzig’s €80 million ($88.2 million)-rated forward Antonio Nusa a figure of strong interest. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Any interest from Mauricio Pochettino in Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto has been played down. Manchester United’s priorities would appear to be directed toward a new center back and striker this January. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are keen on prying Bilal El Khannouss away from German side Stuttgart as a solution to their attacking struggles. The former Leicester City forward is also on the radar of Newcastle and Leeds United. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Arsenal’s World Cup-winning midfielder Mikel Merino is thought to be angling for an exit, and his representatives have supposedly met twice with Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo. (Source: El Nacional)

Middlesbrough’s prolific 21-year-old striker Will Lankshear has inspired interest from Manchester United and Arsenal after rattling in 13 goals in 13 Championship games this season. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Lankshear only joined Boro for £20 million ($26.4 million) over the summer, and the club have no intention of selling him so soon, even if Arsenal’s interest is growing. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Despite conceding nine goals in one game against Como, Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser retains a lofty reputation, with interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. (Source: 4-4-2)

Juventus are sniffing around Tottenham Hotspur fullback Destiny Udogie. Spurs will want more than the €18 million ($19.8 million) they paid for the 23-year-old. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Joško Gvardiol on the turf.
It’s an interesting time for Joško Gvardiol. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

It’s all going on with Arda Güler. The ephemeral playmaker has supposedly rebuffed Real Madrid’s contract extension offer of an annual salary of €8 million ($8.8 million) after being presented with terms to the tune of €22 million ($24.3 million) from Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants would be willing to spend €200 million ($220.5 million) on the 21-year-old, making him Real Madrid’s most expensive sale ever and the second-most expensive transfer of all time. (Source: Ajansspor)

Real Madrid have bluntly shut down any talk of PSG’s interest in Güler, who is a firm favorite of José Mourinho. Premier League clubs have also been circling the Türkiye international. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona have halved their asking price for Alejandro Balde to €40 million ($44.1 million) in the face of tepid interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus. (Source: El Nacional)

Milan are poised to rival the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid for Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller as the long-term replacement for Luka Modrić. (Source: Sempre Milan)

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez is billed as one of the most “realistic” options for Barcelona in 2027. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona are also chasing after Manchester City’s left-footed center back Joško Gvardiol. However, the Croatia international will only be available next summer. (Source: El Nacional)

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