Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Step Up Pulisic Interest; Barcelona Receive $105 Million Raphinha Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Harry Kane continues to be linked with an exit from Bayern Munich. | ANP/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane this summer, but the Bundesliga side still expect him to ink a new contract instead. (Source: Football Insider)

Climbing towards the top of Man Utd’s wishlist is AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who is seen as a potential bargain as he approaches the final year of his contract. The Serie A side do have a 12-month extension clause but are not believed to be in talks over fresh terms. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are also expected to make a move for Botafogo midfielder Danilo. The 25-year-old has been earmarked as a potential replacement for the departing Casemiro. (Source: FogãoNET)

Liverpool will look at both RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola on their search for attacking reinforcements. (Source: The Times)

Arsenal believe a bid of around $117 million (€100 million, £86 million) would be enough to convince Atlético Madrid to sell striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: La Nacion)

Rico Lewis will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer for a fee of around $40 million (£30 million). (Source: Real Tolmie’s Hairdoo)

Brentford are aware of interest in striker Igor Thiago from Atlético Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea and Juventus, and will demand a fee of $109 million (£80 million) to sell the Brazilian. (Source: Felipe Silva)

Marc Guiu is frustrated with his lack of minutes at Chelsea and wants to return to La Liga, but the Blues are pushing for a loan to another Premier League side. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

The trio of Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle United are all tracking Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen, who has caught the eye of Roma. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal, Leeds United and Liverpool are all battling for the signature of Borussia Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson, who also has interest from AC Milan, Atalanta and Inter. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Liverpool are looking at Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk but may have to fend off interest from Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Also on Liverpool’s radar is Brighton & Hove Albion center back Jan Paul van Hecke. (Source: Joost Blaauwhof)

Galatasaray have reignited their interest in Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte to go alongside their pursuit of captain Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Newcastle are looking to strike a deal for West Ham United center back Konstaninos Mavropanos, who is open to leaving the club this summer. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Nico Schlotterbeck remains a target for Real Madrid. | Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Real Madrid hope to use Borussia Dortmund’s interest in striker Gonzalo García to aid their pursuit of center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: Fichajes)

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are ready to pay as much as $105 million (€90 million) to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, with an annual salary of $35 million (€30 million) also on the table in the Middle East. (Source: El Pais)

Real Madrid could look to sign Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is expected to be available for a fee of around $68 million (£50 million, €58 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona could fund a summer shopping spree through the sale of five players. Offers will be considered for defenders Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé alongside midfielder Marc Casadò and winger Roony Bardghji. (Source: AS)

Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli has doubts over a potential return to Barcelona as he does not want to accept a role as anything other than a regular starter. (Source: SPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur have offered $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz, who could be allowed to leave after a disappointing run with the team. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS