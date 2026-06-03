Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Rashford U-Turn; Real Madrid Plot Mac Allister Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Florian Wirtz struggled in his first year at Liverpool. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea have no interest in Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, who still retains the full faith of those in charge at Anfield. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

A shock return to Chelsea could be on the cards for Christopher Nkunku. AC Milan want to sell the Frenchman, and incoming Blues boss Xabi Alonso is working to convince those in charge to swallow their pride and re-sign the versatile forward. (Source: The Chelsea Forum)

With Marcus Rashford rejecting interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in favor of holding out for Barcelona, Manchester United have now accepted they will have to negotiate with the La Liga giants, who will not trigger their $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) purchase option. (Source: SPORT)

Newcastle want a new forward after selling Anthony Gordon and are chasing Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Touré, but Man Utd are now pushing hard to get a deal for the 20-year-old over the line. (Source: Africafoot)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has approved a move to Arsenal this summer. (Source: Jamie Dickenson)

However, Manchester City could block the Gunners’ attempts to sign their former player, having tracked Rogers ever since his departure to Middlesbrough in 2023. (Source: Football Insider)

Amid doubts over the future of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa have joined Man Utd and Liverpool in monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen. (Source: SportsBoom)

Another goalkeeper under consideration by Aston Villa is Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu, whose desire to move to the Premier League has yet to produce any offers. Chelsea and Liverpool are also admirers but, like Villa, prefer other targets in his position. (Source: SPORT BILD)

As for Chelsea, the Blues have failed with a move for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar worth $58 million (€50 million, £43 million). (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

James Trafford has warned Man City that he will not spend another season sitting on the sidelines. Newcastle are emerging as leading contenders to sign the goalkeeper. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man City are considering an offer of $76 million (€65 million, £56 million) from Atlético Madrid for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Barcelona are among Harry Kane’s many admirers. | Jürgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

While Bayern Munich publicly insist Harry Kane is not for sale, the Bundesliga champions would start negotiations for around $93 million (€80 million). The Englishman is seen as an increasingly viable target for Barcelona if their move for Julián Álvarez fails. (Source: SPORT)

Álvarez is prepared to go public with his desire to join Barcelona if Atlético Madrid continue to block negotiations. Atléti’s CEO promised to facilitate a transfer back in February, and Álvarez expects him to make good on that vow. (Source: El Chiringuito)

On the other hand, Álvarez will not agitate for a move and remains open to remaining with Atlético. (Source: MARCA)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has re-emerged as a target for Real Madrid. The Argentina international has two years remaining on his current contract and is not in talks over an extension. (Source: ElDesmarque)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is waiting for what he hopes to be a positive outcome from the upcoming elections before activating his transfer plans which, alongside Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, includes Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Man City defender Joško Gvardiol. (Source: Defensa Central)

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović will be available on a free transfer after late negotiations over an extension fell through. He is giving his priority to Barcelona but is not yet seen as a concrete target for the Blaugrana. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are among his suitors. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS