Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Striker for Pochettino; Zubimendi’s Real Madrid Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Vitor Roque is on the radar. | Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Palmeiras’ former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

United are also keen to bolster at left back. RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Joaquin Seys of Club Brugge have been added to a shortlist which already includes Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona’s talented Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who faces a fight for playing time with Rodri. Both capital clubs are waiting for the player’s response to their interest. (Source: El Nacional)

Malo Gusto is assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea set a £75 million ($99.5 million) asking price in the summer for a player linked to the likes of Manchester City and Como. (Source: BBC Sport)

Arsenal and Manchester City are both thought to be sniffing around Bournemouth’s royally in-form striker Evanilson. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Chelsea are prepared to spend as much as €90 million ($99.8 million) on Bournemouth winger Rayan, who has also been heavily linked with Liverpool. Although that extravagance would force some squad reshuffling, with Pedro Neto thought to be one of the affected parties. (Source: El Nacional)

In a desperate attempt to beat Arsenal to the signature of Bournemouth gem Junior Kroupi, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offer up three players in a swap deal, with long-term injury absentee Wilson Odobert joined by the academy pairing of Mikey Moore and Luca Williams-Barnett. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s talented teenage Frenchman, Joane Gadou. (Source: fussball news)

While Martín Zubimendi remains his first choice, Xabi Alonso would also be content with Chelsea going after Barcelona’s midfield academy graduate Marc Bernal. (Source: El Nacional)

Napoli are set to rival Roma for Chelsea outcast Jamie Gittens in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Club Brugge’s prolific forward Nicolò Tresoldi is a name on the list at Bayern Munich and Manchester City before becoming the subject of a concerted forward charge from AC Milan. (Source: Nieuwsblad)

Atlético Madrid are also chasing after Tresoldi as a potential replacement for long-standing Arsenal target Julián Alvarez. This operation could cost as much as €80 million ($88.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Nottingham Forest want as many as three new signings in January, with the Brazil international Gabriel Bontempo one of the most prominent names. (Source: The Telegraph)

Forest aren’t thought to be in the market for sales, with Igor Jesus expected to stay after a €40 million ($44.4 million) asking price was set. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Endrick is on a lot of clubs’ radars this winter. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has let it be known to his representatives that he wants to play with Barcelona—specifically, together with Rodri—as he teeters toward free agency. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal are prepared to offer up Martín Zubimendi in a swap deal for Endrick with Real Madrid. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Manchester City’s wantaway left back Rayan Aït-Nouri. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid’s perennial substitute striker Alexander Sørloth is a figure of interest at Juventus. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Cesc Fàbregas is keen on raiding his former club, with Como interested in Barcelona’s 18-year-old striker Hamza Abdelkarim. (Source: El Nacional)

Following a serious injury to regular winger Ander Barrenetxea, Real Sociedad are considering an approach for former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, who is currently a free agent. (Source: Fichajes)