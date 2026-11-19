Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Vangelis Pavlidis has been linked with a move to England. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen, England international Ivan Toney and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy make up Manchester United’s four-man striker shortlist for Mauricio Pochettino this January. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk, the captains of Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, have both been rejected by Hansi Flick as potential free transfers for Barcelona to consider next summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool have opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister after previously stalling on a new deal for the Argentine midfielder linked with Real Madrid. (Source: César Luis Merlo)

Arsenal have identified Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor as Portugal’s No. 7, Carlos Forbs, as an ideal alternative to Bukayo Saka. The Club Brugge forward is expected to cost in the region of €30 million ($32.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Now that Liverpool’s attention has shifted toward Monaco’s Lamine Camara, Chelsea are optimistic they will be able to strike a £90 million ($118.3 million) deal for Alex Scott of Bournemouth. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool, along with Chelsea and Real Madrid, are also interested in signing Arsenal’s under-used midfielder Martín Zubimendi, who has been priced at €70 million ($76.8 million). (Source: AS)

Mikel Arteta is not satisfied with Viktor Gyökeres as Arsenal’s orthodox center forward option. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus and Chelsea are both credited with interest in Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo. (Source: A Bola)

Beşiktaş have been surprisingly tipped to make an approach for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. (Source: Sabah)

Liverpool have registered formal interest in Club Athletico Paranaense’s left-footed center back Arthur Dias, who is valued at €25 million ($27.4 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester City have slapped a £30 million ($39.4 million) price tag on Rayan Aït-Nouri, who is of interest to Barcelona. (Source: Football Insider)

Brentford have added Real Oviedo’s 18-year-old midfielder Enzo Pérez to the club’s summer wishlist. There is expected to be competition from Real Betis, Espanyol and AC Milan. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

La Liga

The Premier League keeps on calling Fermín López. | Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are demanding at least €150 million ($164.5 million) for Vinícius Júnior amid reports of renewed interest from Arsenal. (Source: Josep Pedrerol)

Lamine Yamal is in strong opposition to Barcelona’s consideration of a €120 million ($131.6 million) offer from Chelsea for Fermín López given his relationship on and off the pitch with his fellow academy graduate. (Source: El Nacional)

Arda Güler’s contract extension has put the future of Franco Mastantuono at Real Madrid in doubt. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Chema Andrés, the club’s former academy graduate who has been shining for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Not content with chasing after just Fermín, Chelsea are also prepared to stump up €60 million ($65.8 million) for Jules Koundé. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are tracking Cagliari’s Uruguayan defender Juan Rodríguez as a potential solution to their hunt for a left-footed center back. (Source: El Observador)