Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Double Swoop to Replace Fernandes; Arsenal Plot Vini Jr Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín López is a Barcelona favorite. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Manchester United are targeting both Pablo Barrios of Atlético Madrid and Barcelona star midfielder Fermín López in a double swoop to bolster the creativity of the under-fire Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Rayan Aït-Nouri has been hastily offered to Manchester United as the left back’s representatives try to secure a swift January exit from Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Xabi Alonso is leading the charge to bring his former Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rüdiger, back to Chelsea to bring some experience to a youthful locker room. (Source: Football Insider)

There is an expectation that Chelsea will have wrapped up a £90 million ($120.7 million) deal to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott by the time the January window opens, winning a race that has also included Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Source: Daily Mail)

Optimism has been raised on Merseyside that Liverpool may be able to strike a discounted permanent deal with Barcelona for Ronald Araújo as soon as January. The buy option currently stands at €55 million ($61.4 million) but could drop to €48 million. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl has attracted admiring glances from Liverpool, whose interest has been piqued by a modest €60 million ($66.9 million). (Source: CF Bayern Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all sniffing around Como center back Jacobo Ramón, whose future is complicated by the 50% sell-on clause Real Madrid inserted into his contract when he left the Spanish capital for Serie A. (Source: Daily Mail)

Amid plenty of uncertainty surrounding their current defensive options, Manchester United are keeping on eye on a potential swoop for Fulham center back Calvin Bassey in 2027. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are elbowing their way into a bidding war with Barcelona for Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, who has been billed as the man to fill Virgil van Dijk’s large boots. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could all be beaten to the signature of Monaco starlet Paris Brunner, who is being eyed up by Bayern Munich as Harry Kane’s long-term successor. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are billed as the favorites in the hotly contested race to sign USMNT sensation Mathis Albert from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit are expected to launch a counteroffer for the 17-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Martín Zubimendi has got a new look and could have a new club. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are willing to offer Martín Zubimendi in a swap deal with Real Madrid to belatedly secure the services of Vinícius Júnior. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both circling Lisandro Martínez with intent as the Manchester United center back creaks toward the end of his contract at Old Trafford. (Source: AS)

Not content to wait until the summer and free agency, Barcelona have already made enquiries about a January move for Martínez. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are set to demand more than €60 million ($66.9 million) for Pedro Porro, who is being closely watched by Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter center back Alessando Bastoni is very much open to engaging in negotiations with Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are also lining up an extravagant swoop for Paris Saint-Germain center back Willian Pacho in January. (Source: RugeTV)