Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Double Swoop to Replace Fernandes; Arsenal Plot Vini Jr Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are targeting both Pablo Barrios of Atlético Madrid and Barcelona star midfielder Fermín López in a double swoop to bolster the creativity of the under-fire Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Matteo Moretto)
Rayan Aït-Nouri has been hastily offered to Manchester United as the left back’s representatives try to secure a swift January exit from Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Xabi Alonso is leading the charge to bring his former Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rüdiger, back to Chelsea to bring some experience to a youthful locker room. (Source: Football Insider)
There is an expectation that Chelsea will have wrapped up a £90 million ($120.7 million) deal to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott by the time the January window opens, winning a race that has also included Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Source: Daily Mail)
Optimism has been raised on Merseyside that Liverpool may be able to strike a discounted permanent deal with Barcelona for Ronald Araújo as soon as January. The buy option currently stands at €55 million ($61.4 million) but could drop to €48 million. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl has attracted admiring glances from Liverpool, whose interest has been piqued by a modest €60 million ($66.9 million). (Source: CF Bayern Insider)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all sniffing around Como center back Jacobo Ramón, whose future is complicated by the 50% sell-on clause Real Madrid inserted into his contract when he left the Spanish capital for Serie A. (Source: Daily Mail)
Amid plenty of uncertainty surrounding their current defensive options, Manchester United are keeping on eye on a potential swoop for Fulham center back Calvin Bassey in 2027. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool are elbowing their way into a bidding war with Barcelona for Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, who has been billed as the man to fill Virgil van Dijk’s large boots. (Source: El Nacional)
Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could all be beaten to the signature of Monaco starlet Paris Brunner, who is being eyed up by Bayern Munich as Harry Kane’s long-term successor. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are billed as the favorites in the hotly contested race to sign USMNT sensation Mathis Albert from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit are expected to launch a counteroffer for the 17-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Arsenal are willing to offer Martín Zubimendi in a swap deal with Real Madrid to belatedly secure the services of Vinícius Júnior. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both circling Lisandro Martínez with intent as the Manchester United center back creaks toward the end of his contract at Old Trafford. (Source: AS)
Not content to wait until the summer and free agency, Barcelona have already made enquiries about a January move for Martínez. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Tottenham are set to demand more than €60 million ($66.9 million) for Pedro Porro, who is being closely watched by Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Inter center back Alessando Bastoni is very much open to engaging in negotiations with Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona are also lining up an extravagant swoop for Paris Saint-Germain center back Willian Pacho in January. (Source: RugeTV)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.