Transfer Rumors: Mbappe’s Premier League Move; Ballon d’Or Winner Eyes Real Madrid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mikel Merino’s unique talents have won him some admirers. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

After a little over two seasons of goals, groans and a distinct lack of glory, Kylian Mbappé has supposedly decided to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, with the Premier League lined up as his next destination. (Source: François Gallardo)

There would be no shortage of suitors for Mbappé in England and Liverpool are reportedly putting together a record-shattering offer worth €250 million ($279.7 million) for the prolific Frenchman. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United’s quest to bolster their problematic left-back position has led them to consider Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert. However, Liverpool are also interested in the French defender rated at £60 million ($79.6 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Should Arsenal or Real Madrid hope to prise Kenan Yıldız out of Juventus, they would have to stump up €150 million ($168.8 million). (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Arsenal’s versatile gem Mikel Merino has caught the eye of Real Madrid, who could be able to snag the World Cup winner for as little as €25 million ($28.1 million). Quite why the Gunners would be willing to part ways with such a valuable asset for so little is unclear. (Source: Fichajes)

Scott McTominay—the Serie A winner under discussion at Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle—could be available for as little as €25 million ($28.1 million). (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)

Arsenal would be willing to offload misfiring frontman Viktor Gyökeres as soon as January. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool are investigating a deal for Hull City’s impressive goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who has previously come on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea are one of many clubs keen on Brazilian wonderkid Eduardo Conceição. However, it remains to be seen if any are willing to come anywhere near the €100 million ($112.5 million) asking price set by Palmeiras. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Freiburg’s free-scoring forward Igor Matanović would be entirely onboard with a move to Manchester United, who are one of numerous elite clubs linked with the Croatia international. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both vying for the signature of Como’s talented forward Assane Diao. Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford have also been credited with interest in the Senegal international. (Source: 4-4-2)

Newcastle United are billed as the favorites to outmaneuver Nottingham Forest in the pursuit of Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

The timeless Luka Modrić is still going. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid have not been able to replace Luka Modrić since he left the club in 2025. The 41-year-old former Ballon d’Or winner could fill the void himself by opening up the prospect of leaving AC Milan for a return to the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)

Julián Alvarez has softened his firm stance on rejecting Arsenal in the face of staying at Atlético Madrid for the long term. Hope of January move has not yet faded in north London, although there could be competition from Bayern Munich. Barcelona, by contrast, are now focusing on Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Endrick has opened up the prospect of leaving Real Madrid on loan once against this winter and Aston Villa have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Brazilian. (Source: Cadena SER)

Mikel Arteta has pledged to honor his word and allow Martín Zubimendi his exit in January, with Real Madrid billed as his most likely destination. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are considering an unexpected swoop for Fulham’s academy starlet Josh King. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Rest of World

MLS outfit San Diego have reopened negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne about a potential winter move. There is competition from Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and a Chicago Fire side spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski for the Napoli playmaker. (Source: Fichajes)