Transfer Rumors: Messi’s Barcelona Return Plan; Sesko Offered Man Utd Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Florian Wirtz has been linked with Chelsea. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are considering a move to reunite manager Xabi Alonso with Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, but will only try to strike a deal if they sell Enzo Fernández. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to break their wage structure to convince Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali to join them in a deal that is expected to be worth around $132 million (£100 million). (Source: David Ornstein)

Meanwhile, Tottenham are close to an agreement over personal terms with West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Fernandes is Manchester United’s top midfield target, but alternatives, such as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Fulham’s Sander Berge, have both been discussed recently. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is another target for Man Utd and is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League, where Liverpool have also joined the race for his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The agent of Chelsea right back Malo Gusto has held talks with both Manchester City and Inter. The Blues are open to offers for the right price. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool are looking at Rayo Vallecano right back Andrei Rațiu, believing his release clause of $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) represents excellent value for the money. (Source: Anfield Index)

Arsenal are readying a bid of $92 million (€80 million, £69 million) to try to convince Paris Saint-Germain to part ways with winger Bradley Barcola. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Leaving Arsenal could be Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Christian Nørgaard, all of whom have been made available for transfer. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa and Leeds United are both tracking Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Liverpool could be tempted to sell midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, a target for Real Madrid, due to the lack of progress in talks over a new contract. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Julián Álvarez remains a target for Barcelona. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona are interested in Man Utd striker Benjamin Šeško as an alternative to Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez. Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Levante’s Etta Eyong are both under consideration as well. (Source: MARCA)

Lionel Messi has made it clear he plans to retire with Inter Miami but is expected to make one final appearance in a Barcelona shirt. Miami are in talks over facing Barcelona in their annual Joan Gamper Trophy fixture in preseason and Messi would play one half for each team. (Source: El Nacional)

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterback has made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid and link up with international teammate Antonio Rüdiger. (Source: El Debate)

José Mourinho has expressed a willingness for Real Madrid to sell Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Franco Mastantuono. (Source: Fichajes)

Gonzalo García, meanwhile, could remain with Real Madrid if he can impress Mourinho during preseason. (Source: ESPN)

Andreas Christensen’s new Barcelona contract includes a break clause to terminate the deal at the end of the 2026–27 season, actionable by both the player and the club. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS