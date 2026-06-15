Transfer Rumors: Nunez Seals Liverpool Return; Rashford Decides on Man Utd Future

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lewis Hall could leave Newcastle this summer. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea could rival Manchester United and try to re-sign Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, having cooled their interest in Bayern Munich-bound Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Darwin Núñez has agreed a deal to return to Liverpool on a free transfer this summer as he prepares for the termination of his contract with Al Hilal, but he has asked to delay confirmation of the move until after the World Cup. (Source: Carve Deportiva)

Federico Chiesa does not want to leave Liverpool this summer, instead hoping to prove himself under new manager Andoni Iraola. (Source: Mirko Di Natale)

One player who could leave Liverpool is midfielder Curtis Jones. Serie A giants Inter are planning to sell midfielder Davide Frattesi to Nottingham Forest and reinvest the funds in a deal for Jones worth $29 million (£22 million). (Source: Tuttosport)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all have concerns that their Premier League targets are going to see their values soar in response to Manchester City’s $162 million (£121 million) bid for Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Source: The Telegraph)

In anticipation of receiving such a significant fee for Anderson, Forest are ready to do whatever it takes to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White. Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in the 26-year-old midfielder. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Joško Gvardiol has turned down interest from Real Madrid in favor of signing a new contract with Man City. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Marcus Rashford is now increasingly likely to complete a move to Bayern Munich after Barcelona declined to trigger their purchase option for the Man Utd winger. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are prepared to compete with Aston Villa over the signing of Roma winger Matias Soulé. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Right back Pedro Porro turned down approaches from both Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich after Tottenham avoided relegation from the Premier League, making it clear he wanted to remain with Roberto De Zerbi’s side. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

La Liga

Enzo Fernández is unsettled at Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is focused on following former teammate Cucurella to Real Madrid, but his move will only come to fruition if Los Blancos cannot find another blockbuster transfer. President Florentino Pérez wants a new Galáctico and will only sign Fernandez to become that new superstar, rather than alongside another expensive signing. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Real Madrid have made a fresh approach for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in the past 48 hours as they seek to beat Man Utd to his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Despite being sent back to Man Utd by Barcelona, Marcus Rashford remains determined to return to Camp Nou this summer, whether that be on a permanent deal or a second loan. Manager Hansi Flick has made it clear he wants to keep the Englishman. (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona will soon raise money through the sale of Ansu Fati, who has agreed to a four-year contract with Monaco ahead of a $13 million (€11 million) deal that will also include a buy-back clause for the winger. (Source: SPORT)

New Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has added Benfica center back Tomás Araújo to his list of targets. (Source: Fichajes)

Mourinho is encouraging the departure of Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras after speaking with former manager Álvaro Arbeloa, who warned the new boss against trusting the youngster. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS