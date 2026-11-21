Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres continues to be linked with an exit from Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal have held talks with Atlético Madrid over signing striker Julián Alvarez in January. Negotiations have also involved seeing Viktor Gyökeres move in the opposite direction in a separate transfer. (Source: indykaila)

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is open to an offer from Manchester United, who have reignited interest in the Nigerian following the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Source: The Sun)

Leaving Man Utd could be winger Amad Diallo, who is seriously considering an exit from Old Trafford. Aston Villa and Beşiktaş are both keen on the Côte d’Ivoire international. (Source: Africafoot)

Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki if they lose Ousmane Dembélé at the end of the season. (Source: El Nacional)

Inter Milan are considering a move for Arsenal center back Cristhian Mosquera, who could be tempted to leave after falling down the pecking order following Ezri Konsa’s summer arrival. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal are back in pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams after the Spain international’s agents began searching for interested clubs once again. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Roma have made contact over a winter move for unsettled Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, hoping for a loan deal that would include the option for a permanent transfer in the summer. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Man City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is also on the radars of Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle United and Real Madrid. (Source: fussball-news)

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who also has admirers at Como, Juventus and Galatasaray. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini is expected to receive significant offers this summer. Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all looking at making bids at the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Antonio Rüdiger’s contract is winding down. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

With doubts over the future of Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger, a handful of Premier League sides—Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham—are considering trying to bring the defender back to England. (Source: Flashscore)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is eyeing a double raid on Man City. Defender Joško Gvardiol is a target for January, while talks have been held over a summer swoop for striker Erling Haaland. (Source: El Nacional)

Another “priority target” for Flick is Tottenham right back Pedro Porro. Barcelona have already spoken with the player’s representatives. (Source: 4-4-2)

Despite reports to the contrary, Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Source: Christian Falk)

Atlético Madrid could act on longstanding interest in Man City midfielder Mateo Kovačić, who is planning to let his contract expire and move on at the end of the season. (Source: AS)

Barcelona declined to compete with Real Madrid over the signature of 16-year-old JJ Gabriel because of concerns over the size of the financial package involved, believing it was too high for an unproven player. (Source: Sique Rodríguez)