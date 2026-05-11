Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Bellingham Sale; Man City Eye Mbappe

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mohamed Salah is yet to decide his next move. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah wants to remain in Europe when he leaves Liverpool this summer, even though he knows he could earn more money moving to Saudi Arabia. (Source: The Sun)

Fenerbahçe have met with Salah’s representatives to present a three-year plan for the Egypt international. (Source: A Spor)

Manchester City are tracking Kylian Mbappé’s precarious situation at Real Madrid as they dream of uniting the Frenchman with star striker Erling Haaland. (Source: Fichajes)

Potentially leaving Man City could be another striker, Omar Marmoush, whose struggle for minutes has piqued the interest of Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler and could launch a bid of $106 million (€90 million, £78 million) for the Türkiye international. (Source: El Nacional)

Another Real Madrid midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni, is on Manchester United’s radar. The Red Devils are ready to try and strike a deal if he is allowed to leave the Bernabéu following his altercation with Federico Valverde. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Juventus are all considering a move for Al Hilal forward Darwin Núñez, who could be allowed to leave on a free transfer. However, suitors have been warned they will have to meet his significant wage demands. (Source: Football Insider)

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is set to be the subject of a transfer battle between Liverpool and Newcastle. (Source: L’Équipe)

Bournemouth are working to tie midfielder Alex Scott down to a new contract amid interest from Man Utd. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in pursuit of Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincão. (Source: CaughtOffside)

West Ham United are prepared to demand a fee of $114 million (£84 million) for midfielder Mateus Fernandes, hoping to keep the Portugal international away from suitors like Man City and Man Utd. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez is a target for Barcelona. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to offload Ferran Torres as part of their push to sign striker Julián Alvarez from Atlético Madrid. (Source: El Pais)

Real Madrid are considering listening to offers for midfielder Jude Bellingham to fund a squad rebuild this summer. A fee of over $118 million (€100 million, £87 million) would be demanded, with Liverpool working to put together such an offer. (Source: Fichajes)

However, there is no desire from inside Real Madrid to sell Kylian Mbappé. President Florentino Pérez plans to warn the Frenchman about his recent conduct but is keen to avoid any conflict with either Mbappé or his representatives. (Source: Defensa Central)

Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi dreams of playing for Barcelona and would prioritize a move to Camp Nou if he does leave the Cherries this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Álvaro Carreras is one of just four Real Madrid defenders who are seen as unsellable this summer. Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all safe at the Bernabéu but the rest of the defensive unit could leave. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS