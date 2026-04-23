Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United officials have made it clear to Bruno Fernandes that they do not want him to leave this summer, regardless of the fees potentially on offer. (Source: The Sun)

United remain interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, believing a fee of $68 million (£50 million) represents fair value for a player valued at twice that figure last summer. (Source: The Athletic)

Liverpool are ramping up their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, another target for Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Fresh contact has been made between Arsenal and the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler. The Gunners want to get a deal done during the summer but Güler has made it clear he does not want to leave the Bernabéu. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all expressed interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer. (Source: GOAL)

Curtis Jones is considering leaving Liverpool this summer. Aston Villa are keen on the midfielder, while Tottenham are expected to pursue a deal if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Source: talkSPORT)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão could be the subject of a major transfer scramble. His asking price of $81 million (£60 million) has piqued the interest of Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Real Madrid. (Source: Daily Mail)

Sporting CP center back Gonçalo Inácio has been identified as Chelsea’s priority target for the summer, but the Blues will have to fend off rival interest from Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: Apito Final)

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man Utd are all interested in striking a deal for 21-year-old Club Brugge left back Joaquin Seys. (Source: SportsBoom)

In anticipation of his exit this summer, the agents of Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva are searching for potential landing spots. Contact has been made with both Arsenal and Chelsea, and the two London rivals are both open to the idea. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Dean Huijsen has had a mixed start to life in Spain. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Andriy Lunin has been added to Real Madrid’s list of potential departures this summer, joining Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Gonzalo García, Fran García, Franco Mastantuono, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Raúl Asencio. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are also open to selling center back Dean Huijsen after an underwhelming debut season. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have ended their interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. While he was Deco’s preferred attacking reinforcement, his high price tag has forced the club to look elsewhere. (Source: SPORT)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández fears Real Madrid favor a move for Inter’s Nicolò Barella and has urged his entourage to do whatever they can to take him to the Bernabéu this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

To reinforce in defense, Real Madrid are looking to sign Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães. The Gunners see the Brazilian as untouchable and are expected to demand over $117 million (€100 million, £87 million) to even entertain a deal. (Source: SportsBoom)

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who is on track to leave the Serie A side as a free agent this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS