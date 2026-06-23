Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Haaland Plan; Chelsea Battle Man Utd for Tchouameni

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yan Diomande could be among this summer’s most expensive players. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have both struck agreements over personal terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The Parisians have not advanced their interest, however, amid concerns over his price tag. (Source: Media Foot)

Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid, who are considering selling the player against his wishes. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also joined the race for Tchouaméni at the request of former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Chelsea and Man Utd are tracking Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams. A bid of $40 million (£30 million) could tempt the Cherries to sell. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Felix Nmecha’s homegrown status has seen the Borussia Dortmund midfielder fly up the wish lists of Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd. (Source: BILD)

Porto are demanding $51 million (€45 million, £39 million) to sell winger William Gomes. In the Premier League, his admirers include Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle United, while both Juventus and Roma are chasing his signature. (Source: Asromalive)

Newly promoted Saudi Pro League side are offering Arsenal $23 million (€20 million, £17 million) to sign winger Leandro Trossard, with an annual salary worth half that figure on the table for the Belgian. (Source: Het Belang van Limburg)

Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are all watching Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey at the World Cup with the Netherlands. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Inter are facing “major competition” from Chelsea in pursuit of Atalanta right back Marco Palestra. (Source: The Athletic)

Despite Man Utd’s interest, Borussia Dortmund are not worrying about losing defender Waldemar Anton this summer and plan to try and extend his contract. (Source: Ruhr Nachrichten)

Newcastle are currently leading Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in pursuit of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa have made an offer of $10 million (€9 million, £8 million) to sign Flamengo right back Emerson Royal, formerly of Barcelona and Tottenham. (Source: ESPN)

La Liga

Harry Kane is on Barcelona’s list of targets. | Jürgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Barcelona have approached Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane over a summer transfer but were quickly knocked back by the England captain. (Source: SPORT)

Atlético Madrid have ruled out selling Julián Alvarez to Barcelona as “a matter of honor.” Instead, they hope to sell him to Arsenal in a swap deal involving Gunners striker Viktor Gyökeres. (Source: COPE)

However, many at Arsenal are worried about committing too much money to Alvarez. Barcelona are offering him the same $21 million (€18 million)-a-year salary as Lamine Yamal, which is over 30% more than on the table from Arsenal. (Source: Diego Torres Romano)

Alvarez wants to join Barcelona and the two parties have already reached an agreement over personal terms. (Source: La Vanguardia)

If Real Madrid sell winger Vinicius Junior, they will use the funds to try and sign Man City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid’s asking price of $23 million (€20 million) for left back Fran García is too high for his suitors, including Real Betis. (Source: Sergio Valentín)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing to butt heads over the signature of Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. (Source: El Nacional)

Nico Paz, once he returns to Real Madrid in the coming days, will be valued at $69 million (€60 million). (Source: Sky Italy)

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