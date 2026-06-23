Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Haaland Plan; Chelsea Battle Man Utd for Tchouameni
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have both struck agreements over personal terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The Parisians have not advanced their interest, however, amid concerns over his price tag. (Source: Media Foot)
Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid, who are considering selling the player against his wishes. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)
Meanwhile, Chelsea have also joined the race for Tchouaméni at the request of former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fichajes)
Both Chelsea and Man Utd are tracking Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams. A bid of $40 million (£30 million) could tempt the Cherries to sell. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Felix Nmecha’s homegrown status has seen the Borussia Dortmund midfielder fly up the wish lists of Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd. (Source: BILD)
Porto are demanding $51 million (€45 million, £39 million) to sell winger William Gomes. In the Premier League, his admirers include Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle United, while both Juventus and Roma are chasing his signature. (Source: Asromalive)
Newly promoted Saudi Pro League side are offering Arsenal $23 million (€20 million, £17 million) to sign winger Leandro Trossard, with an annual salary worth half that figure on the table for the Belgian. (Source: Het Belang van Limburg)
Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are all watching Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey at the World Cup with the Netherlands. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Inter are facing “major competition” from Chelsea in pursuit of Atalanta right back Marco Palestra. (Source: The Athletic)
Despite Man Utd’s interest, Borussia Dortmund are not worrying about losing defender Waldemar Anton this summer and plan to try and extend his contract. (Source: Ruhr Nachrichten)
Newcastle are currently leading Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in pursuit of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Aston Villa have made an offer of $10 million (€9 million, £8 million) to sign Flamengo right back Emerson Royal, formerly of Barcelona and Tottenham. (Source: ESPN)
La Liga
Barcelona have approached Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane over a summer transfer but were quickly knocked back by the England captain. (Source: SPORT)
Atlético Madrid have ruled out selling Julián Alvarez to Barcelona as “a matter of honor.” Instead, they hope to sell him to Arsenal in a swap deal involving Gunners striker Viktor Gyökeres. (Source: COPE)
However, many at Arsenal are worried about committing too much money to Alvarez. Barcelona are offering him the same $21 million (€18 million)-a-year salary as Lamine Yamal, which is over 30% more than on the table from Arsenal. (Source: Diego Torres Romano)
Alvarez wants to join Barcelona and the two parties have already reached an agreement over personal terms. (Source: La Vanguardia)
If Real Madrid sell winger Vinicius Junior, they will use the funds to try and sign Man City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid’s asking price of $23 million (€20 million) for left back Fran García is too high for his suitors, including Real Betis. (Source: Sergio Valentín)
Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing to butt heads over the signature of Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. (Source: El Nacional)
Nico Paz, once he returns to Real Madrid in the coming days, will be valued at $69 million (€60 million). (Source: Sky Italy)
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