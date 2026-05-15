Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Reach Mbappe Sale Decision; Arsenal’s Surprise Alvarez Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mike Maignan was close to joining Chelsea last summer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Chelsea have reignited their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has warned the Serie A side that he could leave this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League or choose to part ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Potentially leaving Chelsea could be striker Marc Guiu, who has grown frustrated with his limited role. Coventry City are keen to keep him in the Premier League, while Real Sociedad and Sevilla are exploring a return to La Liga. (Source: SportsBoom)

Arsenal no longer want Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez to help out at striker and are instead planning a big-money move to use the Argentina international as a left winger. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Liverpool have an interest in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as they prepare for the potential departure of Alisson, perhaps even to Juve. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, it is Sunderland’s Robin Roefs who sits atop Liverpool’s wish list. The Reds have stepped up talks over a move worth $47 million (£35 million) in the hope of beating Chelsea to his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)

West Ham United are increasingly confident they can earn around $94 million (£70 million) through the summer sale of midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to beat both Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)

A $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) deal has already been struck for Man City to sign 19-year-old Troyes winger Mathys Detourbet, who will spend the next season with Monaco on a loan deal that will include the option for a one-year extension. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Liverpool have set aside a budget of $101 million (£75 million) to sign a new left winger. RB Leipzig duo Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa are under consideration alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola. (Source: The i Paper)

Nick Woltemade is exploring a return to mainland Europe after a disappointing debut season with Newcastle United, who accept they may have to loan out the big-money striker to try and rebuild his value. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of tying down left back Neco Williams down to a new contract amid rival interest in the former Liverpool defender from Aston Villa, Everton, Man Utd and Newcastle. (Source: BBC Sport)

La Liga

Fermín López has plenty of admirers. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

PSG are hopeful of signing Barcelona midfielder Fermín López this summer and are prepared to offload both defender Lucas Hernández and winger Barcola to try get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

Eduardo Camavinga has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer after being left out of France’s roster for the World Cup. (Source: Fichajes)

One player who will definitely not be leaving Real Madrid is divisive striker Kylian Mbappé. José Mourinho, who is likely to join as manager this summer, is expected to throw his support behind the Frenchman. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Mourinho has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to focus on improving the club’s defense ahead of next season. (Source: The Athletic)

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Man City striker Omar Marmoush, who could be sold if bids of around $76 million (€65 million, £56 million) are received. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Talks between Barcelona and Man Utd over the future of on-loan winger Marcus Rashford are expected to restart next week. Barça are hopeful of striking an agreement over another loan. (Source: The Independent)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS