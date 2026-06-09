Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Ready Pedri Bid; Man Utd’s Anderson Hijack

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arda Güler has admirers in England. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has made Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler his top target and the Blues are readying a bid of $133 million (£100 million) to get the deal done. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the Türkiye international. (Source: SportsBoom)

Manchester United have not given up hope of beating Manchester City to the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, despite watching the Cityzens make an opening bid. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear he would happily meet the England international’s wage demands if he accepts a move to Old Trafford. (Source: The Guardian)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also preparing an offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero. (Source: Gastón Edul)

Arsenal’s search for a new left winger brought an enquiry for Juventus star Kenan Yıldız, but the Serie A side made it abundantly clear they will not entertain a sale. The Gunners have already moved on. (Source: The Athletic)

Atalanta right back Marco Palestra would prioritize an approach from Man City despite interest from Inter and Newcastle United. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Dušan Vlahović is set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer, with Chelsea most likely to strike a deal. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Newcastle have all expressed interest. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Brighton & Hove Albion center back Jan Paul van Hecke has made it clear he wants to join Tottenham this summer, despite receiving an approach from Liverpool. The Dutchman is also on the radars of Chelsea and Newcastle, but it is Spurs in the driver’s seat. (Source: Voetbal International)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered three players to Liverpool: Midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery and center backs Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo. (Source: Wilson Cox)

Departing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has received an offer from Al Ittihad that has the potential to take his annual earnings above those of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. (Source: Ahmed Mubarak)

Man Utd’s search for experienced cover in goal has seen them explore a move for Karl Darlow of Leeds United. (Source: The Athletic)

Bournemouth are ready to demand as much as $107 million (£80 million) to sell midfielder Alex Scott amid interest from both Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: talkSPORT)

La Liga

Raphinha is wanted in Saudi Arabia. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Al Hilal and Al Nassr are ready to pay $92 million (€80 million) to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, who has been offered a contract that would quadruple his current earnings. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez could make a move for Barcelona midfielder Pedri in a deal worth $173 million (€150 million). (Source: Fichajes)

PSG manager Luis Enrique is determined to sign Barcelona defender Jules Koundé this summer and has asked those responsible to try and wrap up an agreement before the World Cup starts. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Sociedad will only sell in-demand center back Jon Martín for $58 million (€50 million), which is twice as high as Aston Villa’s opening offer. Sociedad hope interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid could spark a bidding war. (Source: SportsBoom)

Scouts from Barcelona have been looking at young targets for the future. Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, Porto’s Rodrigo Mora, Newcastle’s Lewis Miley and Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza have all caught the eye. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is back on Real Madrid’s radar. Los Blancos are looking to agree personal terms with the Germany international before looking to trigger his release clause, worth up to $69 million (€60 million). (Source: BILD)

Juventus have identified Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz as their priority target after failing to convince Bernardo Silva. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS