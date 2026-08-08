Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Rodri Hijack; Rashford Offered New Man Utd Escape Route

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bradley Barcola could still move to the Premier League. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

There is a “significant gap” in valuation between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain over winger Bradley Barcola, whose price tag of $195.5 million (£145 million) is a major stumbling block at this point. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Barcola’s representatives have recently reached out to Arsenal to see whether the Gunners plan to reignite their interest. Mikel Arteta’s side will not meet PSG’s demands and actually value Barcola lower than the value of Liverpool’s failed $133 million (£100 million) approach. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Instead, Arsenal are looking at a move for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: La Stampa)

Fenerbahçe are trying to sign Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford as they look for a transfer to rival Trabzonspor’s acquisition of Mohamed Salah. (Source: Football Insider)

Enzo Fernández would be interested in swapping Chelsea for Manchester City in order to reunite with manager Enzo Maresca. (Source: TEAMtalk)

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has asked the club to try and sign PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz, believing the European champions would be open to a sale around $69 million (£51.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Man City striker Omar Marmoush sits towards the top of Newcastle United’s list of transfer targets. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz but face competition from Everton. (Source: Türkiye)

Cristian Romero wants to swap Tottenham for Arsenal, but Spurs have no interest in doing business with their fiercest rival. (Source: The Sun)

After failing to strike a deal for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, Man Utd are ready to trigger the $18.5 million (£13.7 million) release clause in the contract of Racing Santander left back Jorge Salinas. (Source: Football FanCast)

Chelsea are keen on signing unsettled Real Madrid striker Endrick, whose representatives have also spoken with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Cristian Romero is expected to leave Tottenham. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

After agreeing to loan Ronald Araújo to Liverpool, Barcelona have decided to go “all in” to sign Tottenham center back Cristian Romero. (Source: Doble Amarilla)

Atlético Madrid are close to an agreement to sign Romero but the Argentina international is delaying a final decision in the hope that Barcelona make him an offer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are considering a move for Athletic Club’s Aymeric Laporte as their replacement for Araújo. (Source: Víctor Navarro)

Real Madrid have not abandoned hope of signing Man City midfielder Rodri ahead of Barcelona, whose offer for the Spain international is actually lower than the $92 million (€80 million, £68.5 million) package proposed by Los Blancos. Barcelona may need to sell players before being able to go any higher. (Source: The Objective)

Indeed, Barcelona sporting director Deco has made it clear Araújo needs to leave alongside midfielder Marc Casadó and winger Roony Bardghji if he is to pursue deals for Rodri or Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have no interest in selling right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with manager José Mourinho confident he can help the Englishman rediscover his best form. (Source: AS)

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has offered himself to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana have no interest in reigniting their pursuit of a player who rejected their advances in favor of a switch to England in 2024. (Source: Ekrem Konur)