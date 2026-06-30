Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Saliba Move; Van Dijk Nears Liverpool Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lisandro Martínez has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim wants a new center back and has already made contact with both Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez and Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio. (Source: Antonio Vitiello)

Galatasaray are “very close” to wrapping up the signing of Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk. (Source: Fotomaç)

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident of signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, having agreed to meet his price tag of $132 million (£100 million) and wage demands of close to $397,000 (£300,000) per week. (Source: TEAMtalk)

However, Tonali would still prefer to join either Arsenal or Manchester City. (Source: Luke Edwards)

Man City have now joined the race for Tonali to try and bolster the squad for new manager Enzo Maresca. (Source: Chronicle Live)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is the top priority for Arsenal, who are now ready to make an offer of close to $172 million (£130 million) to get a deal over the line. (Source: Fichajes)

Leaving Arsenal could be striker Viktor Gyökeres, who does not see eye-to-eye with manager Mikel Arteta and is ready to force an exit from the Gunners to try and seal a switch to Barcelona worth $68 million (€60 million, £52 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, but Paris Saint-Germain have now joined the race for the USMNT international as a replacement for Gonçalo Ramos. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Arsenal are expected to face no issues agreeing personal terms with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães, but the Magpies remain adamant they will not entertain an exit for the Brazilian. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea want a homegrown veteran to operate as third-choice goalkeeper this season and have made contact with Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: Si Phillips)

Beşiktaş have agreed a $23 million (€20 million, £17 million) fee with Arsenal to sign winger Leandro Trossard, who must now decide whether or not to accept the move. (Source: Sporx)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd are all interested in signing Japanese midfielder Kaishu Sano from Mainz. (Source: Nikkan Sports)

Aston Villa have reached an agreement over personal terms with Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes if they need a replacement for Emiliano Martínez. (Source: Les Violets)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Fulham have both asked about the availability of Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier, who is also on Liverpool’s radar. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Harry Kane is on Barcelona’s radar. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Barcelona have abandoned their dream of signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has made it clear he has no desire to make such a move. (Source: MARCA)

The focus remains on Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, and Barcelona are ready to offer left back Alejandro Balde and midfielder Marc Casadó to try to sweeten the deal, but Atlético do not want to sell and have made it clear any offers must be cash only. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has requested the signing of Arsenal center back William Saliba. Talks have been held but the Gunners are refusing to negotiate for anything below $171 million (€150 million, £129 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Selling a midfielder is a priority for Real Madrid but, with Eduardo Camavinga refusing to leave, Los Blancos are now open to offers for Man Utd target Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Source: The Athletic)

Camavinga, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen will all be sold to raise funds for a new bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise that could reach $243 million (€213 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have informed Mallorca winger Jan Virgili that he will be brought back to the club this summer if any of their current forwards are sold. (Source: Barça Universal)

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