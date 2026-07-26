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Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr U-Turn; Man Utd Make Tchouameni Bid

Pedro Neto, Bruno Guimarães, Bradley Barcola, Rodri and more feature in the gossip.
SI FC Staff|
Vinícius Júnior (left) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (right) headline the gossip.
Vinícius Júnior (left) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (right) headline the gossip. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images (Vinícius Jr), Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images (Tchouaméni)

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Pedro Neto
Pedro Neto is the latest Chelsea player to be linked with an exit. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is keen on a reunion with another Chelsea player, winger Pedro Neto. Liverpool also hold an interest in the Portugal international, who is valued around $91 million (£68 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United are readying a bid of $91 million (£68 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Source: Fichajes)

Tchouaméni has made it clear he is open to playing for Man Utd if he is no longer wanted by Real Madrid. (Source: The National)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is desperate to strike a deal to sign Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are offering a package of $45.5 million (£34 million) to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Kerim Alajbegović, who could be loan out this season if he agrees a switch to Stamford Bridge. (Source: kicker)

Bruno Guimarães has informed Newcastle United that he wants a resolution on his future before he is due to return to the club for preseason next week. Arsenal have reached out to discuss a deal. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus winger Francisco Conceição is emerging as a target for Liverpool if the Reds fail to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Tuttosport)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Newcastle are all interested in signing Porto winger Oskar Pietuszewski. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Middlesbrough are looking into a deal to sign wantaway Man Utd goalkeeper Radek Vitek. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur are all among the sides to have asked about PSG forward Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old winger is expected to be made available for a transfer this summer. (Source: RMC Sport)

Trabzonspor have set their sights on unsettled Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand. (Source: Günebakış)

La Liga

Rodri
Rodri could return to La Liga. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Both Barcelona and PSG have made contact wth Man City midfielder Rodri in an attempt to rival Real Madrid’s pursuit of the World Cup winner. (Source: RMC Sport)

While Real Madrid had been prepared to sell winger Vinícius Júnior this summer if he does not agree a new contract, Los Blancos are now willing to keep the Brazilian in the hope of striking a deal midway through the season instead. (Source: Jorge C. Picón)

Meanwhile, Vinícius Jr’s representatives have reached out to Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, with all three Premier League sides expressing interest in striking a summer deal. (Source: TEAMtalk)

PSG are also plotting a move to sign Vinícius Jr. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan have registered an interest in signing Barcelona defender Gerard Martín, although the Blaugrana have no interest in selling. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Similarly, Barcelona do not want to sell Ferran Torres and hope to tie the forward down to a new contract. If he is to leave the club, he must request a transfer formally. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

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