Transfer Rumors: Salah Considers La Liga Move; Arsenal’s Barcola Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Victor Osimhen is a long-time target for Chelsea. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has asked Chelsea for signings in three key positions. At striker, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is the top target, while interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande has been reignited after the new manager’s request. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Linked with an exit from Chelsea is left back Marc Cucurella. Barcelona want the Spaniard but face having to meet an asking price of $80 million (£60 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are cooling their interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, wary of signing a player who could block Rio Ngumoha’s path to the starting lineup. In any case, the Frenchman’s most likely destination is the Premier League, where Arsenal also hold an interest. (Source: L’Équipe)

Manchester United are chasing Borussia Dortmund right back Julian Ryerson but will only pursue a deal if they can find a buyer for Noussair Mazraoui. (Source: Sky Germany)

Inter have added Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vušković to their list of potential summer targets. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Financial issues could force West Ham United to try and raise $134 million (£100 million) through player sales if they are relegated. Midfielder Mateus Fernandes has interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and PSG, while Man Utd are also chasing left back El Hadji Malick Diouf. (Source: The Guardian)

West Ham will, however, look to try and keep hold of winger Jarrod Bowen even if they are relegated. Liverpool are chasing the Englishman as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, while both Everton and Newcastle United are keen. (Source: Football Insider)

An official from Newcastle recently watched Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli and striker Cucho Hernández in action. (Source: Diario de Sevilla)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández would likely jump at the chance to reunite with former manager Enzo Maresca at Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa, Everton and Fulham are all interested in signing Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu after their shock relegation from the EFL Championship. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Vitinha is a long-time target for Real Madrid. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Incoming Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has spoken with agent Jorge Mendes about a summer move for PSG midfielder Vitinha, who is available for $105 million (€90 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid remains a possible destination for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as he prepares to leave Anfield. Negotiations with Saudi side Al Ittihad are currently frozen. (Source: Winwin)

Officials inside Barcelona are divided over whether to pursue Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Inter striker Lautaro Martínez is the subject of renewed interest from Barcelona, who have spoken with the Argentina international’s representatives about a move. (Source: El Desmarque)

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has identified Lautaro as his top target for the summer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Roma right back Wesley is a target for José Mourinho at Real Madrid. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Mourinho is also interested in launching a bid to rival Barcelona for the signature of Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Ferran Torres has warned Barcelona that he will not be used as a makeweight in the transfer market this summer. He is prepared to sign a new contract but has made it clear he would wait 12 months and leave as a free agent if the club do not commit to him long-term. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS