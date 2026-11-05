Transfer Rumors: Sesko Derails Man Utd Striker Hunt; Barcelona Raided by Rivals

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Folarin Balogun is a figure under consideration across Europe. | NSJsport/Getty Images

Manchester United are set to make a loan proposal for Ivan Toney with the offer to only take on a proportion of his extravagant Al Ahli wages. (Source: Football Insider)

As an alternative to Toney, United are also eyeing up Real Betis striker Troy Parrott, who would cost €45 million ($50.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)

United are on the hunt for a new striker because of an injury to Benjamin Šeško, yet the striker himself could also be on the move in January. Juventus are considering a winter approach for the center forward after a capital injection has led to a €100 million ($112.3 million) war chest. USMNT star Folarin Balogun is another figure under consideration. (Source: Calciomercato)

Arsenal left back Piero Hincapié is being tracked by Barcelona after falling behind Riccardo Calafiori in the club’s pecking order. (Source: SPORT)

The keenly sought-after Como center back Jacobo Ramón can count Manchester United among his top list of admirers as the Red Devils go in search of a Lisandro Martínez replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City fullback and commonly accepted Manchester United target Rayan Aït-Nouri is also of interest to Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are among the glut of teams keeping an eye on Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seimen. There is also interest from Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan in a player valued at around €30 million ($33.7 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Liverpool are closing on a new contract for their talented teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni. (Source: The Athletic)

Harvey Elliott could be on his way to Leeds United after a miserable start to life at Valencia. The Liverpool loanee may be back in England as soon as January. (Source: Football Insider)

Al Hilal and Galatasaray have cooled their interest in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who will be out of contract in the summer. Further discussions over a potential extension are planned. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur are primed to reject any January approach for Barcelona target Lucas Bergvall. (Source: Football Insider)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s talented 22-year-old center back Nnamdi Collins has caught the eye of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold is by no means guaranteed a starting spot for Real Madrid. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In a surprise twist, Atlético Madrid are eyeing up some of Barcelona’s talent, with the midfield pairing of Gavi and Marc Bernal on the list of targets. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have bluntly ruled out the prospect of selling Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool or any other Premier League club interested in his services. (Source: Football Insider)

Athletic Club are standing by their €90 million ($101.1 million) valuation of Nico Williams amid interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have identified Atlético Madrid’s Marc Pubill as the ideal center back to partner Pau Cubarsí in the future. Convincing the capital club to part ways with the Spaniard could be tricky. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona face competition from Brighton for the signature of Estoril center back Jordan Arnolin. (Source: TEAMtalk)