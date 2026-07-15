Transfer Rumors: Shock Club Plan Rashford Move; Olise Makes Real Madrid Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers is attracting interest across the north London divide. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Fenerbahçe want to start official negotiations with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford. If the Red Devils are open to it, talks with Rashford himself will accelerate. (Source: Fanatik)

Arsenal continue to keep tabs on Julián Alvarez, even though Atlético Madrid don’t want to sell and the player’s preference is to join Barcelona. Still, lines of communication between the clubs are at least open, seemingly thanks to the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta, who was previously employed in the Spanish capital. (Source: Sky Italy)

Morgan Rogers is open to joining Tottenham but his preference remains Arsenal and is prepared to wait for the Gunners, despite questions over their ability to afford him. (Source: Himothy Reports)

RB Leipzig will only sell Yan Diomande, a target for Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, this summer if the deal sees him remain at Red Bull Arena on loan for the duration of 2026–27. The Reds have experience of that, having once signed Naby Keita on similar terms. (Source: Bild)

Any club interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea among others, has missed the chance to trigger a $41.7 million release clause which expired on Wednesday. (Source: SPORT BILD via Sport Witness)

Chelsea have held initial talks with Roma over World Cup midfielder Manu Koné, also linked with Manchester United, who are yet to engage. The possibility of the Serie A side taking on Alejandro Garnacho in some sort of dual deal—not an exchange—might smooth things even more. (Source: Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United may not have engaged with Roma regarding Koné, but a phone call has been made to the France international’s reps. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

No talks have taken place between Arsenal and Newcastle over midfielder Bruno Guimarães beyond a call from the Magpies asking the Gunners to clarify their position. (Source: HandofArsenal)

Marc Casadó has turned down leaving Barcelona for Chelsea or Man City because the role on offer does not equate to regular playing time. Man Utd remain interested, but Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Fulham and Brighton are better suited to meet his needs. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Leeds United are interested in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford and could afford to pay the requested $54 million fee. But salary could be an issue, while there is competition from Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bournemouth are set to land Antonio Silva from Benfica. Personal terms with the Portuguese center back have been agreed and a deal between the clubs is said to be close. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Yves Bissouma has landed at Fulham after being released by Tottenham. Even though he is using their facilities, Fulham are not currently interested in offering a contract. (Source: Sky Sports)

Inter have joined the clubs showing interest in ex-Manchester City center back John Stones, who is a free agent. Juventus may provide competition just within Serie A. (Source: Sky Italy)

Chelsea could lose out to Leicester City, newly of League One, in the pursuit of free agent goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. He prefers a starting job, even if it means dropping down the divisions. (Source: Si Phillips)

Christian Nørgaard prefers to stay with Arsenal for another year, rather than take up reported interest from clubs in the United Arab Emirates. (Source: HandofArsenal)

La Liga

The belief in France is that Michael Olise is ready for Real Madrid. | Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images

Michael Olise believes that Real Madrid offer the “ideal environment” for the next stage of his career, ready to take on that challenge after two years at Bayern Munich. (Source: Footmercato)

Barcelona want to secure Ferran Torres’s future with a new contract amid rumored interest from PSG. The Spanish forward has just one season left on his current terms. (Source: SPORT)

New Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is assessing Gonzalo García before deciding if the striker will be allowed to leave, amid links with Fulham. (Source: Sky Sports)

Ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading back to La Liga. The former Barcelona striker is joining Deportivo La Coruña following promotion. (Source: Footmercato)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS